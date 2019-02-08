

Shawn Jeffords, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Educators have been reluctant to address issues like gender identity in the classroom ever since the government repealed a modernized sex-ed curriculum last year, a teachers' union told the province's human rights tribunal Friday.

Lawyers for the Elementary Teacher's Federation of Ontario said the situation has resulted in discrimination against LGBTQ students.

"The government has created a climate of fear, a chill, or at the very least confusion, over what is permissible to teach," ETFO lawyer Adriel Weaver told the tribunal.

The union is an intervener in a human rights challenge launched by an 11-year-old transgender girl -- identified only as AB -- who is fighting the repeal of the curriculum.

The case was launched in August and focuses on the impact of the repeal on LGBTQ students.

Lawyers for the girl have said the government has put their client at a disadvantage since gender identity is no longer a mandatory part of the curriculum, and they've asked that the scrapped version of the document be reinstated while a new lesson plan is developed.

Schools are currently using an interim curriculum based on a version from 1998, and government lawyers have argued that teachers can expand on what's required by that document.

The province is expected to deliver closing arguments in the case later Friday.

Weaver said the curriculum repeal, combined with a government website that allows parents to report teachers they feel are not complying with the lesson plan, have contributed to anxiety amongst educators.

The government has also not issued a formal directive to teachers on how to address issues like gender identity with students and that makes doing so "a professionally risky endeavour," she said.

The Progressive Conservative government announced last summer that it was scrapping the updated version of the curriculum brought in by the previous Liberal regime in 2015.

That document included warnings about online bullying and sexting, but opponents, especially social conservatives, objected to the parts of the plan addressing same-sex marriage, gender identity and masturbation.

A new lesson plan is under development.

The tribunal is expected to decide on the case in the spring.

The repeal of the modernized curriculum is also being fought in a separate court challenge.