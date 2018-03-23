Lethbridge middle school closed due to potential threat of violence
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. - A school in southern Alberta is closed today after a student found a written message threatening violence.
Police say the threat was reported on Thursday by the principal at Gilbert Paterson Middle School in Lethbridge.
Police say in a news release that a student found the written message and reported it to staff.
A Lethbridge School District spokeswoman says student and staff safety is the No. 1 priority.
Associate superintendent Morag Asquith says the district takes any threats seriously.
She says the school for Grades 6 to 8 will reopen on Monday with additional support for staff and students.
