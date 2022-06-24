Lessons to be learned from Canada's reconciliation efforts, Prince Charles says
Lessons to be learned from Canada's reconciliation efforts, Prince Charles says
Prince Charles says Canada’s efforts toward reconciliation with Indigenous peoples holds lessons for other Commonwealth countries facing the "wrongs that have shaped our past."
"Indigenous and non-indigenous peoples reflecting honestly and openly on one of the darkest aspects of history -- as challenging as that conversation can be, people across Canada are approaching it with courage," Charles said Friday, at the 2022 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Rwanda.
Charles said that he and his wife were deeply touched to meet those "engaged in the on-going process of reconciliation" during his recent tour of Canada to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.
"It seems to me that there are lessons in this for our Commonwealth family."
