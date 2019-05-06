Lengthy search for missing Saskatchewan man ends with discovery of body
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, May 6, 2019 9:58AM EDT
KAMSACK, Sask. -- Volunteer searchers have found the body of a Saskatchewan man who fell into the Assiniboine River last month.
RCMP say Ernest Severight, a 30-year-old father of four, was found around 10 a.m. Sunday, about 10 metres downstream from the Kamsack concrete weir.
The Cote First Nation resident was last seen when he fell into the water at the base of the weir near the Riverside Golf Club on the evening of April 23.
A 44-year-old woman tried to rescue him but was unsuccessful.
Emergency officials presumed Severight had drowned and an extensive recovery effort was begun.
Several agencies and volunteers were eventually involved in the search, which was hampered by a strong current and poor visibility under water.
