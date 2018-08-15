Ledcor readies to lift sunken tug from mouth of B.C.'s Fraser River
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 15, 2018 12:01PM EDT
VANCOUVER -- A larger crane and barge, along with specialized crews, are expected to go to work today in the Fraser River to lift a capsized tug from the muddy bottom.
The George H. Ledcor, a barge-hauling tug operated by the Ledcor Group, went down Monday night between Vancouver and Richmond, although the reason is still unclear.
An update issued on social media by the Canadian Coast Guard says its vessels stayed at the scene through the night and will remain in command while salvage efforts are underway.
The larger crane was ordered for safety reasons and Ledcor Group spokesman David Hoff says it is due to arrive around 9 a.m..
Hoff says there is no scheduled time for the recovery attempt, but naval architects and marine salvage experts will make that decision based on factors that include tides.
Divers plugged vents on the tug Tuesday, stemming the flow of oil into the river, but officials still have not said how much diesel was in the tug's 22,000-litre fuel tanks when the vessel went down.
A tweet from the coast guard says overflights revealed a "significant decrease" in the amount of oil in the water, but the Musqueam First Nation says one of the best salmon returns in years is underway and members are very concerned.
#CCGLive: @LedcorGroup plans to raise tugboat George H Ledcor today. Coast Guard remained on scene through the night at #FraserRiver and will remain in command while salvage efforts are underway. Helicopter flight over the area shows significant decrease in amount of oil in water— Canadian Coast Guard (@CoastGuardCAN) August 15, 2018
