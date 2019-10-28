Hundreds of leaf peepers have descended on a residential Vancouver street to take pictures of the stunning fall foliage there.

In what has become an annual tradition, Cambridge Street in the city’s east end has again attracted lots of visitors due to its photogenic autumnal colours, including bright red maple leafs.

The turning of the leaves usually lasts about three weeks, according to the Vancouver Courier.

The two-block cluster of towering 60-foot maple trees has been especially busy in recent days, due to sunny skies in the west.

But some photographers and their subjects have overstepped the mark by sitting on neighbourhood vehicles, irritating local residents.

“I don’t think that’s good behaviour,” Jingrui Zheng told CTV News Vancouver.

“I would just stay on the curb and take a picture and just watch the beautiful nature.”