Leaders unveil more promises on Day 18 of Quebec's provincial election campaign
Quebec Liberal leader Philippe Couillard heads to his bus after the morning press conference while campaigning Saturday, September 8, 2018 in Montreal, Que. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Ryan Remiorz)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 9, 2018 1:54PM EDT
MONTREAL - Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard is pledging to help the province's 1.5 million caregivers by creating a tax credit to help them renovate their homes to accommodate an elderly person.
He told reporters in Trois-Rivieres today that the credit could reach $2,400 per year.
Couillard also promised to implement a governmental action plan to help caregivers which would include the development of different respite services for patients.
He estimates his promises will cost $60 million, $40 million of which would be for the credit.
Couillard also had harsh words for Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault, who he accused of creating a financial plan based hypothesis rather than fact.
Legault, who has promised to reinvest in services without raising taxes, shot back by accusing Couillard of overspending, and compared the Liberal leader's policies to those of left-wing party Quebec solidaire.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Police slow to pick up attempted intruder’s knife from Winnipeg family’s porch
- Leaders unveil more promises on Day 18 of Quebec's provincial election campaign
- Canada Post strike or lockout possible later this month
- 'It's pretty embarrassing': Winnipeg aims to put less poop in river
- Man mass emails 246 Nicoles after getting wrong number from one