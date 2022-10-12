Le Grand Portage returns to raise funds for MS research

A portage can be slow, long and at times feel insurmountable. But by working together, Felix Jasmin says you can get to the other side.

It's an analogy he credits his wife Meg for, which helped inspire the creation of Le Grand Portage, a fundraising trek hundreds of kilometres long with the aim of raising money for multiple sclerosis research.

"There's been a lot of progress, but raising funds for the disease (research) for us is crucial," Jasmin told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday.

Now in its third year, the relay runs between Toronto and Montreal via Ottawa and Mont Tremblant, with teams taking turns completing sections of the route.

Jasmin, who launched the trek after receiving his own diagnosis for MS in 2019, said there are 65 teams involved and more than 200 portagers this year.

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic autoimmune disease involving the body's central nervous system, which can affect a person's vision, memory, balance and mobility.

The MS Society of Canada says the country has some of the highest rates of the disease in the world, with an estimated 90,000 Canadians living with it.

"I feel extremely privileged or lucky to be doing well," Jasmin said.

"It's a sneaky disease. It happened to me where you wake up one day and something's not right and you don't know how long it's going to last. So it's about trying to live in the moment but there's a lot of my friends who have MS who are not as lucky as me, and this is why we do it."

The relay began on Sept. 29 and is expected to finish on Sunday, at which point there will also be a virtual event where participants can run, walk or ride in support of the fundraiser.

