Lawyers to present final arguments today in Dennis Oland murder trial
Dennis Oland heads from the Law Courts as he continue his testimony in Saint John, N.B., on March 7, 2019. (Andrew Vaughan / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 9, 2019 4:31AM EDT
SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- Final arguments will be heard today in the trial of Dennis Oland who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his wealthy father in July, 2011.
Richard Oland was hit over 40 times with a sharp-edged and blunt hammer-like weapon or weapons, that cracked his skull in several places.
Deep cuts on his hands suggested he tried to protect himself from his attacker.
No weapon was ever found.
The Crown has suggested the younger Oland's personal financial problems were a motive, while the defence has argued the Crown's case is based solely on circumstantial evidence.
A brown jacket, worn by Dennis when he visited his father, had tiny bloodstains on it and Richard Oland's DNA.
Dennis Oland was initially charged with the second-degree murder of his father in 2013.
He was convicted in a jury trial in 2015, but the verdict was set aside on appeal and the new trial ordered, which has been heard by judge alone.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- B.C. to release reports on money laundering by organized crime in real estate
- Winnipeg man guilty of murder in Indigenous woman's death
- Christian woman acquitted of blasphemy in Pakistan arrives in Canada
- Lawyers to present final arguments today in Dennis Oland murder trial
- Ontario's remaining red-and-white health cards will be getting cancellation date