Lawyer with MMIW inquiry resigns, citing government interference
A paper bag used to collect the tears of those testifying, to then be burned in a sacred fire, is seen at the final day of hearings at the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, in Richmond, B.C., on Sunday April 8, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 2, 2018 8:46PM EDT
VANCOUVER - A lawyer for the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls has announced he's resigned, and in a statement cites government interference among his reasons.
Breen Ouellette, who worked as a commission counsel for the inquiry at its Vancouver offices, posted online that he resigned on June 21.
Breen, who is Metis, says in the statement that he believes the federal government has "undermined the independence and impartiality of the national inquiry" and that he cannot remain part of a process that he says "is speeding towards failure."
He also asks the inquiry's commissioners to allow him to fully disclose the reasons behind his resignation, which he says he cannot do as a lawyer.
The inquiry has been plagued by chronic delays, staff turnover and complaints from families about disorganization, poor communication and a lack of transparency.
Nadine Gros-Louis, a spokeswoman for the inquiry, confirmed in an email that Ouellette has stepped down, noting that staffing changes do occur.
