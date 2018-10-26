Lawyer to offer update today on private investigation of Sherman deaths
Barry and Honey Sherman are seen in this undated photo. (Credit: UJA Federation of Greater Toronto)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 26, 2018 4:14AM EDT
TORONTO -- A lawyer hired by the family of murdered billionaires Barry and Honey Sherman is expected to offer an update today on a private investigation of the case.
Brian Greenspan announced earlier this week he will hold a news conference this afternoon at the headquarters of Apotex, the pharmaceutical company Barry Sherman founded.
The Shermans were found dead in their Toronto mansion last December in what police have classified as a targeted double homicide.
Their family members, upset by initial erroneous media reports on the investigation, hired Greenspan to conduct a private probe.
Police have not provided any updates on their own investigation since January.
They say the Shermans were found in a semi-seated position by the house pool, hanging from a railing with belts around their necks.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Sex discrimination felt early despite equality beliefs, Canadian teens say
- Lawyer to offer update today on private investigation of Sherman deaths
- B.C. man who killed parents and two others as teen granted full parole
- Ontario government to require math test for new teachers
- Police reopen investigation into 1972 death of Ontario Indigenous teen