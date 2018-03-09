

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The lawyer for a disenfranchised member of Ontario's Progressive Conservatives is expected to appear in court this morning as his client attempts to have the party's leadership race extended by a week.

Jeffrey Radnoff says his client, listed in legal documents as Christopher Arsenault, has not received a personal identification number, which party members need for verification purposes before they can vote.

Radnoff says a "significant" number of members have been deprived of their right to participate in leadership race, which is scheduled to end at noon Friday.

Party leadership organizing committee chair Hartley Lefton says the voting period has already been extended once and the verification period has been pushed back three times.

Leadership candidates Doug Ford, Christine Elliott, Caroline Mulroney and Tanya Granic Allen have all raised the alarm in recent days over the voting process.

Ford, Mulroney and Granic Allen have pushed for the party to extend the leadership race by a week in order to ensure all members can participate.