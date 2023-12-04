Lawyer of Bernardo victims' families appears before House committee

Tim Danson, the lawyer and legal counsel for the families of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy, who were killed by Paul Bernardo, appeared via video conference before the House of Commons public safety committee studying the rights of victims of crime and the reclassification and transfer of federal offenders on Monday.

The meeting follows Bernardo's controversial transfer on May 29 from the maximum-security Millhaven Institution to the medium-security La Macaza Institution.

The transfer sparked intense debate and concern among the families of his victims and set off a politician firestorm, with federal Conservatives demanding that the Liberal government ensure his return to maximum security. It also raised questions about the policies and processes governing the security reclassification and transfer of offenders within the Correctional Service of Canada.

However, a review of the decision to transfer him released in July concluded officials followed proper policies, and said Bernardo had long met the criteria to be reclassified as a medium-security prisoner and was only moved after he proved he could fully integrate with other inmates.

Bernardo is also scheduled for a parole hearing in February 2024, The Canadian Press reports.

– With files from The Canadian Press