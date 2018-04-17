Lawyer charged after girl, 16, killed in crosswalk hit-and-run
Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, April 17, 2018 8:43AM EDT
An Edmonton lawyer is charged with impaired driving causing death after a 16-year-old girl was killed while crossing a street late Sunday night.
Police said an off-duty officer who stopped his vehicle at a marked flashing crosswalk just before 11 p.m., called 911 after witnessing the girl being struck by a pickup truck. The officer followed as the truck fled the scene.
Shane Stevenson, a 47-year-old partner with the global law firm Dentons, was arrested behind the wheel of his vehicle in an alley a short distance away. He is charged with multiple offences including impaired driving causing death, hit-and-run causing death and impaired driving.
Chloe Wiwchar was rushed to hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
Her mother, Holly Lucier, posted a statement on Facebook on Monday morning.
“One of the brightest lights in my life has been taken from us,” Lucier wrote.
Wiwchar was a Grade 11 student at the Victoria School of Performing and Visual Arts. A team of social workers and psychologists was sent to the school on Monday.
Stevenson has been suspended by Dentons.
“We can confirm that Shane Stevenson, a Dentons Canada partner in the Edmonton office, has been suspended from the firm pending further investigation,” the firm wrote in a statement. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic events that took place in Edmonton on Sunday evening.”
With a report from CTV Edmonton’s David Ewasuk
