Lawsuit says forcing gas stations to display anti-carbon tax stickers is illegal
A gas pump displays an anti-carbon tax sticker in Toronto on Thursday, August 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019 4:21PM EDT
TORONTO -- A civil rights group is asking the courts to declare an Ontario law mandating anti-carbon tax stickers on gas pumps to be illegal.
The Canadian Civil Liberties Association says the Sticker Act violates the Constitution.
The Progressive Conservative government of Premier Doug Ford brought in the legislation as part of its battle with Ottawa.
The province says it wants consumers to know what the federal carbon charge will cost Ontario drivers.
The act forcing gas stations to put up the stickers took effect on Aug. 30.
The liberties group says in its filing that it has not found a gas station willing to fight the law.
