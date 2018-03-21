

The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- A proposed class-action lawsuit against the RCMP over the seizure of guns during the 2013 floods in southern Alberta has been abandoned due to lack of interest.

The lawsuit was initially launched in 2015 on behalf of High River, Alta., plaintiffs Jane and Donald White.

It argued the seizure was an unlawful and unnecessary invasion of people's private lives and caused distress, humiliation and anguish.

It also alleged Mounties damaged homes and property, breached people's charter rights and caused them emotional and psychological trauma.

Jane White said at the time they hid 11 rifles in their bedroom under a quilt to protect them from the rising floodwaters that forced 12,000 High River residents from their homes south of Calgary.

The RCMP's Civilian Review and Complaints Commission found the RCMP had legal authority to forcibly enter evacuated homes and seize loose firearms in plain view.

But it also said officers exceeded that authority by seizing some guns that were properly secured.

Calgary lawyer Clint Docken said after years of attempting to attract more plaintiffs, the case was abandoned.