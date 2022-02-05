Advertisement
Latest updates: Protests in Ottawa and provincial capitals
Published Saturday, February 5, 2022 9:10AM EST Last Updated Saturday, February 5, 2022 10:00AM EST
Authorities in Ottawa are bracing for the 'freedom convoy' protest to swell to the tune of hundreds more trucks and thousands more demonstrators on Saturday.
Meanwhile, solidarity protests are expected to spring up in Toronto, Quebec City and other provincial capitals.
Follow the latest from CTV News reporters on the ground via the live blog below.
