Canada

    • Latest forecast: Warnings for snow squalls, brutal wind chill and more

    Share

    Environment Canada's weather map looks like a quilt made up of various warnings and alerts from coast to coast.

    Special statements and snowfall warnings are in effect for much of British Columbia today. Snow is in the forecast, as an arctic flow spreads south to combine with a low-pressure system swinging in off the Pacific.

    Most of Alberta and Saskatchewan remain in the icy grip of an extreme cold warning. Temperatures overnight are expected to dip as low as minus-40 to -50 degrees Celsius in some areas.

    Southern Ontario is dealing with a handful of snow squall warnings, watches and advisories.

    Quebec currently has a winter storm weather statement in place along the Jacques Cartier Strait

    Atlantic Canada is in for a mixed bag today, with a snowfall warning covering most of New Brunswick. A rainfall warning is in effect for Nova Scotia's Atlantic coast. There are also wind warnings in effect for almost all of Newfoundland.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What experts think of Loblaw ending its 50 per cent discounts on last-day sale items

    As consumers struggle with inflation and rising food prices, Canada’s largest supermarket chain is facing criticism for cutting discounts on its most affordable items. Loblaw Companies Ltd. and their stores across Canada are adjusting their 50 per cent discount for last-day sale items — products that will expire the following day or soon after — to 30 per cent.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News