Late spring? Prairie cold snap could last through April
FILE -- Horses graze a snow covered pasture on a farm near Cremona, Alta., Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 2, 2018 3:57PM EDT
REGINA - Environment Canada's senior climatologist says he's surprised how long winter is lasting on the Prairies and warns the cold temperatures could persist through the end of April.
David Phillips blames a polar vortex for the current spring cold snap.
Temperatures in the region are still in the negative double digits today, with lows reaching -27 C with the wind chill in parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba.
In southern Alberta, a snowfall warning is calling for up to 20 centimetres of the white stuff.
Phillips says it's difficult to see such conditions last longer than a day or two at this time of year.
The Weather Network's forecast centre manager says the conditions will delay the spring runoff.
