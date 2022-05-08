'Last resort': Police forces struggling to provide support for people in crisis
Pat and Irene Heffernan have relived their son's death many times.
Anthony Heffernan, a 27-year-old recovering from a drug addiction, was shot by police four times -- including three shots to the head and neck -- after officers were called to a Calgary motel on March 16, 2015.
Officers said Heffernan was behaving strangely as he stood near beds with a lighter and a syringe, and didn't obey commands to drop them.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, which reviews serious actions by police, investigated but no charges were laid.
The Heffernans wonder what would have happened if a mental-health professional had been there.
"You had five heavily armed officers. It's just a nightmare story. You can't make it up," said Heffernan's mother, Irene, from her home in Prince Albert, Sask.
Pat Heffernan said his son was in crisis and officers bursting into the hotel room was a mistake.
"It seems that they're trying to escalate the situation rather than de-escalate. If they would have gone in calmly and talked to him, it might have been a totally different story," he said.
"What we wanted out of this whole thing is for it not to be happening to other people. We were naive thinking this was something that rarely happened."
A 2021 study in the Journal of Community Safety and Well-Being found 75 per cent of police-involved civilian fatalities in Canada involved a person experiencing a mental-health crisis or who was under the influence of a substance.
It said police officers deployed use of force about two per cent of the time.
Psychologist Patrick Baillie, who consults for the Calgary Police Service, supports more officer training. He said mental-health professionals are teamed with officers, but are only sent as a secondary response after a safety assessment.
"The initial, most cost-effective (approach) is the training of officers, better access to mental-health professionals, more officers to do consultations 24 hours a day who could call somebody," Baillie said.
"If there was a larger core of clinical social workers, maybe a psychiatrist or two, that would help as well."
Baillie said police in Memphis have dispatchers trained to recognize mental-health calls and about 20 per cent of officers have been taught to deal with people in crisis.
Baillie acknowledges that obtaining mental-health resources can be difficult.
"We end up dealing up with an increasing number of mental-health calls, because of the people who have fallen, not through the cracks, but through the cavernous holes that we have in our system."
Police in Lethbridge, Alta., recorded a 19 per cent drop in use of force encounters last year compared to 2020. Some 28 per cent of subjects were in a state of crisis at the time.
Acting Staff Sgt. Rick Semenuik said the service has added a second mental-health professional to pair with officers.
"It's been very useful. I can speak from personal experience," he said.
"They had a relationship with the person and they talked to them and there was never any force used. It was done peacefully every time."
Semenuik said Lethbridge officers receive mental-health training annually and focus on communicating with those who are going through a crisis.
Police in Vancouver began a program in 1978 called Car 87, which teams a constable with a registered nurse or psychiatric nurse to provide on-site assessments and intervention -- when there's no safety risk -- for people living with mental illness.
Sgt. Steve Addison said officers on the front line deal with more serious cases.
"There's a huge mental-health crisis here in Vancouver. Our officers are encountering people who are living in psychosis, struggling on a very frequent basis," he said.
"They're frequently coming in contact with police officers because they're falling through the cracks. They're not getting the support they need further up the line."
Vancouver police have been vocal about the need to provide social supports for people with mental-health issues, addictions, poverty and homelessness, Addison said.
"We're first responders, but we're also the last resort for people in crisis, so at three o'clock in the morning when someone's in psychosis and waving around a sword or feeling suicidal or hanging off the side of a bridge, who gets called?"
Specialized officers expert in crisis negotiation are deployed several times a day when someone is suicidal, experiencing an extreme mental-health episode or is posing a public safety risk, Addison said.
"We'll be the first to call for more support for people who are living with these very, very complex needs, so they don't have to come in contact with the police for what often is a mental-health issue."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2022.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Justin Trudeau makes surprise visit to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday amid the ongoing Russian invasion. The Prime Minister's Office says he is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to show Canada's support for the country and its people
Western officials visit Ukraine after deadly school bombing
Dozens of Ukrainians were feared dead Sunday after a Russian bomb flattened a school sheltering about 90 people in its basement, while Ukrainian fighters held out at the battered Mariupol steel plant as Moscow's forces rushed to seize it ahead of Russia's Victory Day holiday.
Havana hotel toll rises to 30; dogs search for survivors
Search crews with dogs hunted through the ruins of a luxury hotel in Cuba's capital Sunday for survivors of an apparent gas explosion and officials raised the number of known dead to 30.
Cognitive impairment from long COVID equivalent to aging 20 years, study finds
A new study says that cognitive impairment due to long COVID is the equivalent of aging 20 years or losing 10 IQ points.
Nearly half of Canadian moms reaching their breaking point due to pandemic, survey finds
A new survey has found that more than two years into COVID-19, pandemic-related stressors continue to have a disproportionately negative impact on the mental health and careers of mothers.
Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady
Jill Biden made an unannounced visit to western Ukraine on Sunday, holding a surprise Mother's Day meeting with first lady Olena Zelenska to show U.S. support for the embattled nation as Russia presses its punishing war in the eastern regions.
Mother and daughter reunite in Toronto after 80 years of separation
A 98-year-old Ontario woman says she received the best Mother’s Day present she could ever imagine after seeing her daughter again for the first time in eighty years.
Former Bank of Canada governor slams Poilievre's assertion central bank is 'financially illiterate'
Former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge is strongly disputing Conservative Party MP and leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre's claim the central bank is 'financially illiterate.'
Health Canada recalls eye drops due to ingredients not on label
One lot each of Pharmasave Advanced Relief Eye Drops and Compliments Advanced Relief Eye Drops are being recalled because of a packing error.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | Former dog sled owner quits after learning about alleged gassing of dogs by business partners
A former dog sled owner opens up after watching the W5 documentary 'Dogs in Distress.' She left her large-scale dog sledding operation shortly after the program aired. XP Mi-Loup has since shut down in Quebec.
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
What is a Russian oligarch?
In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 1,167 people in hospital with COVID-19, 207 in ICU
Ontario health officials say there are currently 1,167 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 207 patients in intensive care.
-
Justin Trudeau makes surprise visit to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday amid the ongoing Russian invasion. The Prime Minister's Office says he is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to show Canada's support for the country and its people
-
Soaring cost of living, eroding affordability top of mind for Ontario voters
Chanakya Ramdev has changed where he shops for groceries, he no longer goes to restaurants and he cooks all his meals at home.
Ottawa
-
Justin Trudeau makes surprise visit to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday amid the ongoing Russian invasion. The Prime Minister's Office says he is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to show Canada's support for the country and its people
-
Sensors to warn people of an earthquake installed in Ottawa area
Natural Resources Canada has been installing seismic sensors in the capital region over the past week that are part of the Earthquake Early Warning Network.
-
Water main break closes part of Navan Road
A detour is in place around a suspected water main break on Navan Road.
Barrie
-
Ontario reports 1,167 people in hospital with COVID-19, 207 in ICU
Ontario health officials say there are currently 1,167 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 207 patients in intensive care.
-
Justin Trudeau makes surprise visit to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday amid the ongoing Russian invasion. The Prime Minister's Office says he is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to show Canada's support for the country and its people
-
Head-on crash in Oro Medonte sends five to hospital
Five people were hospitalized after a head-on crash in Oro Medonte Saturday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Heavy police presence in south Kitchener neighbourhood: WRPS
Police are warning the public of a heavy police presence in the area of Weber Street East and Kinzie Avenue in Kitchener.
-
Arrest made in Waterloo break-in investigation: WRPS
A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a commercial break-in in Waterloo on Saturday.
-
Soaring cost of living, eroding affordability top of mind for Ontario voters
Chanakya Ramdev has changed where he shops for groceries, he no longer goes to restaurants and he cooks all his meals at home.
London
-
Justin Trudeau makes surprise visit to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday amid the ongoing Russian invasion. The Prime Minister's Office says he is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to show Canada's support for the country and its people
-
Mother and daughter reunite in Toronto after 80 years of separation
A 98-year-old Ontario woman says she received the best Mother’s Day present she could ever imagine after seeing her daughter again for the first time in eighty years.
-
'No, you are not seeing things': Passenger spotted riding on back of truck
Ontario Provincial Police West Region shared video on Twitter Sunday of a bizarre situation involving a truck and a stowaway passenger.
Windsor
-
Windsor to bake in summer-like temperatures this week
It may technically be spring, but Mother Nature will give Windsor, Ont. an early glimpse at summer this week.
-
Justin Trudeau makes surprise visit to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday amid the ongoing Russian invasion. The Prime Minister's Office says he is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to show Canada's support for the country and its people
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario gas prices set to soar to 'painful' new high this weekend
Gas prices in Ontario are about to hit another record this weekend when prices soar to a 'painful' new high.
Montreal
-
'Making monsters of each other': Businesses fear impact of Quebec language law
As Quebec's contentious language law heads closer to adoption, the province's business community is growing increasingly anxious about what it could mean for their bottom line, with some companies considering leaving entirely.
-
Longtime Quebec Liberal Pierre Arcand leaves politics
The former interim leader of the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ), Pierre Arcand, is leaving political life.
-
Drive-by shooting kills one and injures three in Laval, Que.
A 28-year-old man was shot and killed on Sunday night in the Chomedey sector of Laval, just north of Montreal. Three others injured.
Atlantic
-
Gathering set for Wednesday to mark one year since girl vanished from Bathurst, N.B.
It will be one year this Wednesday since 14-year-old Madison Roy-Boudreau vanished in Bathurst, N.B., but even though her disappearance has been ruled a homicide, the community keeps searching.
-
Gas prices in N.S. skyrocket again to new record highs
Gas prices in Nova Scotia hit a record high on Friday as the cost of gas surged by 11 cents overnight.
-
Fenwick, N.S., fire sends two to hospital, destroys home Saturday
Two people have been sent to hospital after a structure fire caused significant damage to a home in Fenwick, N.S., Saturday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Paddlers locate statue of giant hand that was carried away by swollen river
A statue of a hand that disappeared after it washed off the bank of a swollen river in Winnipeg earlier this week has been rescued, thanks to a group of canoeists and kayakers who set out Saturday to find it.
-
Death of man found injured on bridge being investigated as homicide
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating a homicide after a man, who was found critically injured on a bridge, died in hospital.
-
Justin Trudeau makes surprise visit to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday amid the ongoing Russian invasion. The Prime Minister's Office says he is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to show Canada's support for the country and its people
Calgary
-
Pavelski scores twice for Stars in 4-2 win over Flames to lead series
Joe Pavelski's first home playoff game for the Dallas Stars was a memorable one. The 37-year-old veteran scored both the equalizing and winning goals for the Stars in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames to a take a 2-1 lead in their playoff series.
-
Buon viaggio! WestJet launches new direct flight from Calgary to Rome
It was nearly three years in the making, but hundreds of Calgarians are now enjoying the sights, sounds and tastes of Rome, thanks to a new direct flight from WestJet.
-
'Last resort': Police forces struggling to provide support for people in crisis
A 2021 study in the Journal of Community Safety and Well-Being found 75 per cent of police-involved civilian fatalities in Canada involved a person experiencing a mental-health crisis or who was under the influence of a substance.
Edmonton
-
Justin Trudeau makes surprise visit to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday amid the ongoing Russian invasion. The Prime Minister's Office says he is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to show Canada's support for the country and its people
-
Western officials visit Ukraine after deadly school bombing
Dozens of Ukrainians were feared dead Sunday after a Russian bomb flattened a school sheltering about 90 people in its basement, while Ukrainian fighters held out at the battered Mariupol steel plant as Moscow's forces rushed to seize it ahead of Russia's Victory Day holiday.
-
'I really love my mom': Event helps children get gifts for their single mothers
Hundreds of kids got the chance to pick out a Mother's Day gift and custom flower bouquet free of charge at a special pop-up store.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Fatal stabbing reported near elementary school in Coquitlam overnight
Investigators confirm they have been called after a homicide near an elementary school in Coquitlam in the early hours of Sunday morning.
-
Blue marshlands store as much carbon as green forests, says study
Estuaries edged by tall grasses and wildflowers that are home to birds, crabs, tiny fish and other wildlife are more effective than young coastal forests at capturing and storing carbon dioxide, says a study.
-
Dog that fosters kittens on Salt Spring Island inspires foster family
The B.C. SPCA is highlighting Mother's Day by celebrating moms in all shapes and sizes, including Alice, a Chihuahua-Pomeranian mix who fosters kittens on Salt Spring Island.
Politics
-
Former Bank of Canada governor slams Poilievre's assertion central bank is 'financially illiterate'
Former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge is strongly disputing Conservative Party MP and leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre's claim the central bank is 'financially illiterate.'
-
$45M sexual, reproductive health fund not yet released a year later: advocates
A year after the federal government announced a $45-million fund for organizations making sexual and reproductive information and services more available, advocates say none of the money has been released.
-
'Trust us' isn't enough to win confidence in Emergencies Act inquiry: law's author
Former defence minister and author of the Emergencies Act Beatty says the extraordinary powers granted under the act were intended to be met with extraordinary accountability on the part of the government.
Health
-
Health Canada recalls eye drops due to ingredients not on label
One lot each of Pharmasave Advanced Relief Eye Drops and Compliments Advanced Relief Eye Drops are being recalled because of a packing error.
-
$45M sexual, reproductive health fund not yet released a year later: advocates
A year after the federal government announced a $45-million fund for organizations making sexual and reproductive information and services more available, advocates say none of the money has been released.
-
Cognitive impairment from long COVID equivalent to aging 20 years, study finds
A new study says that cognitive impairment due to long COVID is the equivalent of aging 20 years or losing 10 IQ points.
Sci-Tech
-
Hang in there, parents: Brain science shows teen annoyance part of normal development
As many mothers of young children are celebrated with homemade cards and sticky kisses for Mother's Day, moms of teens may be wondering why their kids just seem irritated by their presence.
-
U.S. sanctions North Korean cryptocurrency mixing firm
The U.S. announced Friday it is sanctioning North Korean digital currency mixing firm Blender.io, which the country allegedly uses to launder stolen virtual currency and support cyber crimes.
-
Britain pushes tough tech rules under new digital watchdog
Big tech companies like Google and Facebook would have to comply with tough British rules under a new digital watchdog aimed at giving consumers more choice online -- or face the threat of big fines.
Entertainment
-
Mickey Gilley, who helped inspire 'Urban Cowboy,' dies at 86
Country star Mickey Gilley, whose namesake Texas honky-tonk inspired the 1980 film 'Urban Cowboy' and a nationwide wave of Western-themed nightspots, has died. He was 86.
-
Accounts from Depp and Heard trial rarely match
Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard in Virginia for libel over an op-ed she wrote in December 2018 in The Washington Post describing herself as 'a public figure representing domestic abuse.'
-
'Sex Education' actor Ncuti Gatwa to be new 'Doctor Who'
Ncuti Gatwa will be the first Black actor to play the lead role in British sci-fi series 'Doctor Who,' taking over from Jodie Whittaker as the 14th incarnation of the Time Lord next year, the BBC said on Sunday.
Business
-
Two years after COVID, a renewed focus on corporate mental health efforts
Twenty-six months into a gruelling pandemic, with many Canadians facing the added challenge of navigating a return to the office, companies are embracing a range of approaches to help workers coping with mental health challenges. But experts say lip service remains a hazard too many boardrooms still fall back on.
-
Rogers, Shaw vow to fight competition commissioner's effort to block merger
The proposed $26-billion merger between two of Canada's telecom titans has hit a new regulatory hurdle after the Commissioner of Competition has indicated it intends to block the deal.
-
Canada's jobless rate fell in April to another record low
Statistics Canada says the jobless rate fell in April to another record low as employment was little changed for the month with a gain of 15,300 jobs.
Lifestyle
-
There are moms worse than you -- in the animal kingdom
Worrying that you're going to fail as a mother is normal, and you will make mistakes -- but when put into perspective, know there are moms way worse than you, wrote comedy writer Glenn Boozan in her new book 'There Are Moms Way Worse Than You: Irrefutable Proof That You Are Indeed a Fantastic Parent.'
-
Apocalypse survival school in Alberta teaches 'worst-case scenario' skills
The Apocalypse Preparedness and Survival School in the Edmonton area teaches skills that will come in handy during a worst-case scenario, its founder says
-
Mother's Day isn't a celebration for everyone
There are different experiences that could lead up to why Mother's Day would be difficult for somebody. It could be because they were born into a family without a mother, are mourning the death of their mother or because their relationship with mom has been severed.
Sports
-
Lewis Hamilton visited by Michelle Obama, speaks on Roe v. Wade
Lewis Hamilton dipped into the Roe v. Wade debate shortly after arriving in the United States. As the seven-time world champion prepared for Formula One's debut in South Florida, Hamilton also hosted former first lady Michelle Obama in his pit for practice and qualifying.
-
80-1 shot Rich Strike races to huge upset in Kentucky Derby
Rich Strike came charging up the rail to overtake the leaders in the closing strides for a stunning 80-1 upset in the Kentucky Derby.
-
Fake marina with fake water steals show at Miami Grand Prix
Formula One pictured a race in Miami and envisioned sun, sand, beaches and boats. So when the inaugural Miami Grand Prix landed at Hard Rock Stadium, nowhere near the South Beach backdrop F1 was seeking, the promoter said don't worry. They built a fake marina. With fake water, and all.
Autos
-
Gas-price record broken again in Metro Vancouver
Gas prices reached yet another all-time high in Metro Vancouver Friday, rising to 216.9 cents per litre.
-
Fake marina with fake water steals show at Miami Grand Prix
Formula One pictured a race in Miami and envisioned sun, sand, beaches and boats. So when the inaugural Miami Grand Prix landed at Hard Rock Stadium, nowhere near the South Beach backdrop F1 was seeking, the promoter said don't worry. They built a fake marina. With fake water, and all.
-
Grosjean borrows from 'Days of Thunder' in response to Rahal
Romain Grosjean used a line from the movie 'Days of Thunder' to shrug off criticism from Graham Rahal following late contact between the two in last week's IndyCar race.