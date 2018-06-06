Last day of campaigning for Ontario party leaders for Thursday's election
Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne, centre, Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford, left, and NDP Leader Andrea Horwath stand together before the start of their debate in Toronto on Monday, May 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 6, 2018 5:08AM EDT
The three major party leaders have one more day of campaigning today before Ontarians head to the polls.
Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne will be in Toronto for the morning, starting with a live TV interview and an announcement, before heading to two more campaign events later on in the day in Port Dover, Ont., and Burlington, Ont.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath will be in the Greater Toronto Area all day, with four campaign events in Toronto and one in Brampton in the afternoon.
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford will make campaign stops in Milton, Ont., and Oakville, Ont., in the morning before he heads to Burlington, Ont., in the afternoon to make an announcement. He will then head back to Toronto to visit a campaign office in the city's west end before he goes to Caledonia, Ont., for an evening rally.
A poll released Tuesday suggests the NDP and Tories are in a virtual tie heading into Thursday's vote.
The online poll by Leger indicates the Tories have the support of 39 per cent of decided voters, Horwath's New Democrats are just a single point behind, while the Liberals are well back with just 18 per cent support among those surveyed.
