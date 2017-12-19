Last call for holiday mail: Canada Post
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, December 19, 2017 7:46AM EST
If you have holiday gifts or cards to send via mail, it may not be too late to for them arrive in time for Christmas. But only if you hurry.
Canada Post says Tuesday is the last day you can send holiday cards to be delivered within your province, if you want them to arrive by Dec. 25, while the deadline for local delivery is Wednesday.
Thursday is the latest date for holiday packages to be sent with Priority shipping within Canada. Packages mailed to the U.S. should be dropped off at the post office no later than Wednesday for Priority Worldwide shipping.
Canada Post’s suggested deadlines for all international deliveries have passed. Information about domestic and international service delays can be found online on Canada Post’s announcement page.
