

CTVNews.ca Staff





A new art installation in the middle of a busy Vancouver street is dividing opinion.

The 38-metre tall galvanized steel sculpture of a ladder is meant as a symbol of encouragement for those passing below.

Korean artist Khan Lee’s “108 steps” aims to inspire viewers to "reach upward and beyond to achieve perceivably unattainable goals," according to the developer Westbank, which paid for the project.

The artist studied at the Emily Carr Institute of Art and Design and is a founding member of the Vancouver-based artist collective known as "Intermission."

Bemused passersby offered mixed opinions to CTV Vancouver, with some calling it an “eyesore” and others unsure of its meaning. Some are concerned that people will try to climb it.

A temporary barrier is in place around the installation to deter climbers, and a permanent barrier is planned.

--- With files from CTV Vancouver’s Mike McCardell and Kendra Mangione