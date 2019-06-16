Ontario Provincial Police have charged a lacrosse coach with assault after they say a verbal dispute with a referee descended into a physical altercation at a game on Friday.

Police responded to a call after 10 p.m. about an assault at Rotary Place in Orillia, and found the victim bleeding “as a result of a physical altercation,” investigators said in a news release Saturday night.

The 47-year-old coach has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

The coach was arrested Saturday and released on a promise to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on July 23.