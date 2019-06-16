Lacrosse coach charged with assault after referee beaten
The Rotary Place in Orillia is seen in this Google Maps image (Google Maps)
Published Sunday, June 16, 2019 11:43AM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a lacrosse coach with assault after they say a verbal dispute with a referee descended into a physical altercation at a game on Friday.
Police responded to a call after 10 p.m. about an assault at Rotary Place in Orillia, and found the victim bleeding “as a result of a physical altercation,” investigators said in a news release Saturday night.
The 47-year-old coach has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.
The coach was arrested Saturday and released on a promise to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on July 23.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Toronto police seek 8 men after cruiser damaged in Raptors title celebration
- Quebec passes controversial immigration reform bill in rare overnight vote
- Majority agrees Indigenous women victims of 'genocide' but not on how or by whom
- Manitoba Second World War veteran turns 100, receives France's highest honour
- Two dead, including one who police believe was a child, in Alberta house fire