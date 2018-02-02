Lac-Megantic jury cost taxpayers more than $300,000: documents
Smoke rises from railway cars that were carrying crude oil after derailing in downtown Lac-Megantic, Que., on July 6, 2013. (Paul Chiasson/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 2, 2018 12:16PM EST
MONTREAL -- The jury in the Lac-Megantic derailment criminal trial cost Quebec taxpayers more than $300,000, documents obtained by The Canadian Press suggest.
The bills are only for juror-related expenses and do not include expenses linked to the four prosecutors that tried the case or costs related to staff and personnel needed at the Sherbrooke courthouse where the trial was held.
The 14 jurors that heard the evidence over a few months earned $211,989 in pay.
Only 12 jurors deliberated, finding the three accused in the case not guilty of one count each of criminal negligence causing the deaths of 47 people.
When figuring in hotels, meals, secured transport and translation services for the bilingual trial, the final tally sent to the Justice Department was $310,984.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Trial told suspect in teen's death had similar duvet cover as one she found in
- Police probing suspected vandalism to Toronto subway signals
- 'What are you going to do?': Police seek brazen serial liquor thief taunting LCBO staff
- Watchdog investigating sex assault allegations involving Waterloo, Ont. police
- Three people killed in helicopter crash northeast of Montreal