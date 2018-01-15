

The Canadian Press





SHERBROOKE, Que. -- Jurors in the Lac-Megantic criminal negligence trial have completed their fifth day of deliberations without reaching a verdict.

The eight men and four women emerged for the first time today since they were sequestered last Thursday.

They asked Quebec Superior Court Justice Gaetan Dumas for a dictionary and for clarification on certain judicial terms including the concept of "reasonable doubt."

The jurors are deciding the fate of Tom Harding, Richard Labrie and Jean Demaitre. The three are charged in connection with the July 2013 tragedy in which 47 people were killed when a runaway train carrying crude oil derailed and exploded.

Dumas rejected their request for a dictionary, telling them they must only use evidence presented during the trial.

The judge also explained the concept of "reasonable doubt" to jurors and gave them a more detailed definition of other legal terms.

All three accused can be found guilty of criminal negligence causing the death of 47 people, while jurors have the option of convicting Harding on one of two other charges: dangerous operation of railway equipment or dangerous operation of railway equipment causing death.