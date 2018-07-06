

The Canadian Press





LAC-MEGANTIC, Que. - A commemorative church service will be held in Lac-Megantic today to mark the five-year-anniversary of the train derailment that killed 47 people and destroyed part of downtown.

Church bells will ring around noon to remember the victims who lost their lives on July 6, 2013, after a runaway train hauling tanker cars loaded with volatile crude oil barrelled into the town of 6,000, derailed and exploded.

The service is part of a series of events being held through Sunday to commemorate the tragedy.

The town has been slowly rebuilding since the derailment, but many in the area still suffer from post-traumatic stress, according to a 2017 government study.

Citizens say some of their stress will be alleviated now that the federal and provincial governments have agreed to fund a 12.8-kilometre bypass track that will take rail traffic away from the downtown area, hopefully by 2022.

Three former employees of Montreal, Maine & Atlantic, the defunct railway company at the heart of the disaster, were found not guilty of criminal negligence by a jury last January.