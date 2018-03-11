Labrador woman uninjured after alleged kidnapping by her husband, police say
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 11, 2018 10:01AM EDT
HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY, N.L. -- A Labrador woman is safe after police say she was taken against her will by her husband.
RCMP are investigating the alleged kidnapping and forcible confinement in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.
They say officers conducted extensive patrols of the area in response to a complaint on Saturday afternoon, but were unable to locate the couple.
Police say they received a call from the woman in Churchill Falls about two hours after the incident was reported.
They say she had managed to flee the vehicle.
Police say they tracked down and arrested the suspect, and the woman did not sustain any injuries.
A 44-year-old man has been charged with kidnapping and forcible confinement.
Mounties say the man was held in custody for a court appearance on Sunday morning, and that other charges are likely.
