    Labrador wildfire 'got worse really fast,' residents given minutes to flee, man says

    A CL415 water bomber is pictured in this 2023 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle A CL415 water bomber is pictured in this 2023 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

    Hundreds of people had a white-knuckle drive through a sky-splitting lightning storm Wednesday night after a wildfire forced them to leave their homes behind in central Labrador.

    Robert Dawe says cars and trucks were "bumper to bumper" along the remote, two-lane Trans-Labrador Highway as people made the three-hour drive to safety in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

    The Churchill Falls resident says lightning cracked the sky as he drove east from billowing forest fire smoke into torrential rains falling in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

    Dawe says residents were asked to check in with officials in Churchill Falls before they left, and then again in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, to make sure they made it.

    He says the emergency order to evacuate landed in residents' text messages and emails at 7:30 p.m. local time, giving them 45 minutes to pack everything up and leave.

    Dawe says that although officials had reported earlier that evening that the fires weren't a threat, things "got worse really fast" when the wind suddenly shifted and pushed the flames closer to the community of about 700 people, which is home to a major hydroelectric power station.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2024.

