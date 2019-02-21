Kitchener, Ont., woman charged with negligence in death of baby girl
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 21, 2019 7:29PM EST
KITCHENER, Ont. -- A woman in Kitchener, Ont., has been charged with criminal negligence in the death of a 20-month-old girl.
Police say there were called to a home around noon on Thursday for reports of a child in distress.
They say officers found the baby without vital signs and started performing CPR, which paramedics continued to do once they arrived.
Police say the child was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday and police say a 27-year-old woman is set to appear in court that day.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Kitchener, Ont., woman charged with negligence in death of baby girl
- Canadians leave teddy bears on their doorsteps as 'Bears4BarhoChildren' goes viral
- Stabbed B.C. cop who tackled knife-wielding man called hero by police chief
- Former Halifax taxi driver will face second sexual assault trial
- Shambhala Buddhist leader drops teaching in wake of report on sexual misconduct