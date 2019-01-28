

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- A youth facing terrorism charges in Kingston, Ont., will be back in court next week, after his lawyer has had more time to study his case.

The RCMP charged the youth last week, saying he tried to persuade someone to plant a bomb.

He is charged with knowingly facilitating a terrorist activity and with counselling someone to use an explosive or other lethal device to cause death or serious bodily injury.

The police, who began investigating in December following a tip from the FBI, say no actual device was ever planted.

Police say a potentially explosive substance was found during a search, removed and blown up to neutralize it.

The case will next come before a judge Feb. 4, when a date is to be set for a full bail hearing.