Kingston, Ont., officer charged with sexual assault in alleged 2017 incident
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 21, 2018 4:37PM EST
KINGSTON, Ont. -- A police officer in Kingston, Ont., has been charged with sexual assault in an alleged incident in early 2017.
Ontario's police watchdog says it began its investigation in November of last year after the Kingston force reported that a woman had made a complaint of a sexual nature against an officer.
The Special Investigations Unit says that as a result of its findings, Const. Shaun Trafford is facing a sexual assault charge.
It says Trafford is set to appear in court on Jan. 24.
The agency did not release further details, and says it will not do so as the matter is now before the courts.
