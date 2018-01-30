Kingston, Ont., man charged with poisoning his colleague's food and drinks
Queen's University in Kingston, Ont., is seen in this undated image. (Nikola Ruddy / MyNews)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 30, 2018 1:37PM EST
KINGSTON, Ont. -- Police in eastern Ontario say a man is facing charges after allegedly poisoning his fellow graduate student.
Kingston police say they were called to Queens University on Monday because one graduate student was being accused of poisoning another.
Police say the alleged victim reported that the food he brought to work over the past few weeks had a bitter taste, and was making him feel ill.
They say that the man reported the water he would take with him when he drove home to see his family on Fridays also had a chemical taste and smell.
Police allege the accused, who used to be the complainant's roommate, was caught on video "administering a clear substance in the area where the victim's lunch is kept."
He is charged with administering a noxious chemical and assault with a weapon, and police say the alleged victim has sought medical attention.
