

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Investigators say three family members have been charged after a woman was allegedly kidnapped and abused for nearly a year.

Police say the American woman came to Canada last year, married a man from Kingston, Ont., and moved into his home, where he lived with his mother, father and brother.

Kingston police say that over the course of 11 months, the woman was told she couldn't leave the home unless accompanied by a member of her family.

They allege the family isolated her, monitored her calls and took her citizenship papers and jewelry away from her.

Police say starting in April, the family members became increasingly violent towards the woman, allegedly hitting her and threatening to kill her.

Investigators say the woman escaped earlier this month after she was allegedly burned with a hot pair of tongs and reported the incident to police.

They say the woman's 29-year-old husband, her 52-year-old mother-in-law and 27-year-old brother-in-law were all charged.

They face charges including forcible confinement, assault and harassment.