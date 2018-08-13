Kingston man charged after allegedly threatening officer with machete, hammer
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, August 13, 2018 3:27PM EDT
KINGSTON, Ont. -- Police say a man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened an officer with a machete and a hammer in Kingston, Ont., on Monday.
Local police say they were called for a disturbance at a residence at about 7 a.m.
They say a 37-year-old man came after one of the officers with a machete, but he eventually dropped it after the officer drew her firearm and told him to stop several times.
Police say the man then pulled a hammer from his waistband and kept walking towards the officer, but he also dropped it after the officer told him to drop the weapon.
They say nobody was injured at the scene.
Police say the Kingston man was charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon.
