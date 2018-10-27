Kingston crash leaves one woman dead and six injured, provincial police say
OPP cruiser undated. (The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 27, 2018 2:35PM EDT
KINGSTGON, Ont. - Provincial police say one person is dead and six others are injured after a crash near Kingston, Ont., on Saturday morning.
Police say a van drove off a highway into a ditch and then struck a rock wall at about 7:30 a.m.
They say a 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the identity of the woman is being withheld, because her family has not yet been notified.
They say six other people who were in the van were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries.
Police say the driver of the van was charged with careless driving causing death.
