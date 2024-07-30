King Charles 'immensely saddened' by wildfire destruction in Jasper

JASPER, ALTA. -

King Charles says he and his wife, Queen Camilla, are "immensely saddened" to see the damage from massive wildfires in Jasper National Park.

He says the picturesque Rocky Mountain tourist destination in Alberta is a "truly magical place" that has captivated travellers from Canada and abroad.

The King expressed sympathy for those whose lives and livelihoods have been affected, particularly those who have lost property and were forced out.

He thanked first responders, community volunteers and leaders who have stepped up to help and commended Canadians lending a hand.

Federal officials have said about one-third of the buildings in the Jasper townsite were lost in the blaze, and that there was little firefighters could do to combat an inferno so big and powerful.

About 25,000 people, including 5,000 town residents, were ordered to leave just over a week ago as the fast-moving flames approached.

"These are dark times, but we greatly admire the strength and resilience of so many people to persevere and rebuild," King Charles said in a written statement distributed through Rideau Hall.

"The number of firefighters who have come from across the world to offer their services speaks not only to the sense of solidarity that exists within that professional community, but also the high regard in which Canada and Canadians are held around the world."

Royalty first came to visit the park in 1939, when King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, stayed at the Jasper Park Lodge’s Outlook Cabin. Their daughter, Queen Elizabeth II, stayed there with her husband, Prince Philip, in 2005.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2024.