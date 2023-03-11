King Charles III has a new horse gifted from the RCMP
King Charles III has a brand new horse — one who has performed all across Canada as part of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s Musical Ride.
The horse, named Noble, is a gift from the RCMP to the King, and has been settling into her new home this week.
A photo posted to Twitter on Saturday by the Royal Family shows a tall black horse standing next to King Charles III.
“The seven year-old mare - who stands at 16.2 hands high - is currently settling into life at The Royal Mews in Windsor,” the tweet thread states, adding that she was “chosen for her athletic ability and calm demeanour.”
In a second photo, Noble’s head is lowered to receive a pat on the nose from King Charles III.
She was chosen after she impressed with her work in the RCMP’s famous Musical Ride, in which police officers perform intricate formations set to music while on horseback.
“Having demonstrated her potential during the tour with the Musical Ride, participating in 90 public performances at 50 different locations in Canada, Noble was selected as the ideal horse for His Majesty because of her size and ability,” a press release from the Royal Family stated.
King Charles III was “pleased” to meet Noble earlier this week, the release added.
It’s a longstanding tradition for the RCMP to gift a horse to the ruling Monarch. During Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, she was gifted eight horses in total from 1969 to 2019.
A press release from the RCMP explained that Noble’s journey to the Royal Family was to celebrate both the 150th anniversary of the RCMP, and the upcoming coronation of King Charles III in May.
“The RCMP has had the honour of enjoying a strong, personal relationship with the Royal Family for over a century,” RCMP Comissioner Brenda Lucki said in the release. “As we mark our organization's 150th anniversary this year, and look ahead to the coronation of our new monarch in the spring, it seems only fitting that we mark these dual milestones with the gift of Noble to His Majesty King Charles III this year.”
Noble is set to take over as the King’s charger horse, but not until another horse gifted by the RCMP retires.
“His Majesty personally requested a horse from the Musical Ride to eventually be his new charger horse (ridden for Trooping the Colour parades) when his current horse, George, retires,” the RCMP stated. “George was presented to Queen Elizabeth II in 2009 and has been The King's charger horse since that year.”
Noble was bred and trained in Canada through the RCMP programme in Pakenham, Ontario.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A new urine test can detect bladder cancer up to 12 years before diagnosis: study
A simple urine test may be able to detect bladder cancer years before any symptoms show up due to genetic mutations, according to a new study.
King Charles III has a new horse gifted from the RCMP
King Charles III has a brand new horse — a gift from the RCMP in honour of his coronation.
Flair Airlines has four planes seized in commercial dispute
Flair Airlines had four aircraft seized on Saturday as a result of a commercial dispute with a New-York based hedge fund and aircraft lessor, resulting in flight cancellations, a spokesman for the ultra-low cost carrier said.
Four astronauts fly SpaceX back home, end 5-month mission
Four space station astronauts returned to Earth late Saturday after a quick SpaceX flight home. Their capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida coast near Tampa.
'Bringing it back into balance': Provinces welcome bail reform promise, continue push for reverse onus
Some provincial justice ministers say the federal government's commitment this week to changing parts of the Criminal Code will bring 'back into balance' some 'unintended consequences' of 2019 bail reform.
Clocks across Canada to jump forward, but U.S. could consign time change to history
Most Canadians will wind their clocks forward an hour tonight, but legislation in the United States that could put an end to the seasonal time change is also moving ahead.
Podcaster and husband shot dead in Seattle-area home, police say
A podcaster and her husband were found shot to death in their suburban Seattle home, along with a man who had been suspected of stalking the podcast host for months, in what police who had tried to serve a protection order in the case described as their 'worst nightmare.'
Meta to block access to news on Facebook, Instagram if Online News Act adopted as-is
Canadians would no longer be able to access news on Facebook or Instagram if the federal government's proposed Online News Act passes in its current form, the parent company behind the two popular social media platforms said.
Jackie Kennedy's former D.C. home hits the market -- at a price fit for a queen
You can live like American royalty in the capital kingdom of Washington, D.C. For just US$26.5 million.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention. Watch 'Cocaine Cargo II' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
W5 | Divorcing Canadian couples spending thousands on pet custody court battles
Pet custody cases are on the rise in Canada as judges decide who gets the dog or cat after a divorce. Watch W5's 'Dog Fight' on CTV, Saturday at 7 p.m.
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam.
Podcaster Ryan McMahon determined to uncover truth behind multiple teen deaths in Thunder Bay
Anishinaabe podcaster Ryan McMahon sought to uncover the truth behind the deaths of several Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ont. in a new Crave Original documentary.
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
W5 | 'The Amazing Race Canada' winner on bringing hope to others, 9 years after devastating diagnosis
In 2013, Catherine Wreford Ledlow was told she had two to six years to live. She speaks to CTV W5 about winning 'The Amazing Race Canada,' nine years after her brain cancer diagnosis.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
I met the World's Tallest Teenager. His basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
Toronto
-
Tim Hortons mistakenly told an Ontario man he'd won $10K. Now, he wants to sue
Some Ontario residents who were misled by a glitch in Tim Horton’s Roll Up To Win Contest, and mistakenly told they had won $10,000, are now exploring their legal options against the Canadian coffee chain.
-
Toronto Blue Jays introduce $20 'outfield district' tickets
Professional baseball returns to Toronto next month and the Blue Jays are introducing a new type of ticket for fans eager to check out the redesigned Rogers Centre.
-
15-year-old charged after online threat made to Mississauga, Ont. high school
Another teenager has been charged in connection with a social media threat made to a Mississauga high school on Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Eastern Ontario roofing company warns of door-to-door scam using its name
The owner of an eastern Ontario roofing company says he received three calls in one day about a door-to-door scam using its name.
-
'It's been a long 3 years': Ottawa Public Health reflects on anniversary of COVID-19 pandemic
The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic on March 11, 2020. The same day, Ottawa Public Health announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ottawa.
-
Here's when Ottawa could see snow over March Break
It's a cloudy start to the March Break in Ottawa, but a winter storm could disrupt some travel plans at the start of the work week.
Barrie
-
Multiple people injured after vehicle collides with train
Paramedics say multiple people have been sent to hospital with serious injuries following a crash between a car and train in Oro-Medonte on Saturday.
-
Trade workers hope mandatory credit will help fill Simcoe County's employment gap
On Friday, Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced that Grade 9 students would be required to take a trade or technological education credit beginning next year to graduate.
-
Tim Hortons mistakenly told an Ontario man he'd won $10K. Now, he wants to sue
Some Ontario residents who were misled by a glitch in Tim Horton’s Roll Up To Win Contest, and mistakenly told they had won $10,000, are now exploring their legal options against the Canadian coffee chain.
Kitchener
-
-
'We're just so fortunate that he's still with us': Parents of LRT crash victim speak out
A 16-year-old remains in hospital after a collision with an LRT train in front of a Kitchener high school.
-
One person dead after crash in Woolwich Township
Waterloo regional police said a 22-year-old woman has died after an early morning collision in Woolwich Township on Saturday.
London
-
Suspect arrested in northeast London, Ont. standoff; two officers injured
UPDATED I A London, Ont. man has been arrested in relation to an investigation in the northeast end of the city that commenced early Saturday morning. Throughout the course of the day, police negotiated with a barricaded man, who they believed to be in possession of a gun, inside of an apartment building located at 621 Kipps Lane
-
Flair Airlines has four planes seized in commercial dispute
Flair Airlines had four aircraft seized on Saturday as a result of a commercial dispute with a New-York based hedge fund and aircraft lessor, resulting in flight cancellations, a spokesman for the ultra-low cost carrier said.
-
70-year-old woman facing trafficking charge after $60K worth of fentanyl seized
A Strathroy, Ont. woman is facing a drug trafficking charge after police seized $60,000 worth of fentanyl during the execution of a search warrant earlier in the week.
Windsor
-
Man wanted on outstanding warrants later arrested for fentanyl possession: Chatham-Kent police
A man wanted on multiple outstanding charges is now facing a drug charge after police found him allegedly in possession of fentanyl early Saturday morning, police in Chatham-Kent said.
-
Toto to hit the stage at Caesars Windsor Saturday night
They may have blessed the rains down in Africa in 1982, but on Saturday night rock band Toto will bless the stage at Caesars Windsor for the first time in five years.
-
Sun-filled Saturday expected before chance of flurries set to return
From sun, to flurries and a chance of rain, Windsor will see it all in this week’s upcoming forecast.
Montreal
-
Three years in: Quebec hasn't seen the last of COVID-19, says doctor
It's been a tumultuous three years since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, the situation in Canada is relatively stable. But, as one Quebec doctor points out, stable does not mean over -- far from it.
-
Montreal public health warns of new 'Zombie drug' spreading in the city
A new and dangerous drug is circulating in Montreal's street drug supply. Montreal's regional health authority(DRSP) is warning about Xylazine--an animal tranquillizer also known as "tranq" or "zombie" drug.
-
St-Pierre Plamondon wins support of 98.51% of delegates
PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon won the overwhelming support of 98.51% of delegates in a vote of confidence at the Parti Québécois convention Saturday in Sherbrooke.
Atlantic
-
Clocks move forward Sunday; nor'easter to watch for next week
A weekend with generally fair March weather is in store for the Maritimes ahead of a nor’easter that is likely to have some impact on the region.
-
Cape Breton police issue emergency alert after early morning shooting in Sydney Mines
An emergency alert was issued around 11 a.m. Saturday morning, after police say there was an early morning shooting incident on Barrington Street in Sydney Mines, N.S.
-
Drag Queen book reading sparks duelling protests in Moncton
Two protests took place outside the Moncton Main Library on Saturday in response to a Drag Queen book reading event.
Winnipeg
-
-
-
Suspect takes stolen SUV on Transcona joyride: Police
A 29-year-old Winnipeg man faces numerous charges after taking a stolen SUV on a joyride through Transcona Friday evening.
Calgary
-
Calgary welding workshop introduces young women to skilled trades
With sparks flying and the sound of a hammer echoing throughout the large space, a group of more than a dozen young women were trying their hand at welding.
-
'It’s a war zone': Drop-In Centre clients complain of human rights violations amid calls for facility improvements
Calls are growing louder for facility improvements to the Calgary Drop-in Centre as clients who held their silence for months now speak out in the hopes of more humane livable conditions.
-
Bottcher advances to Sunday semifinal with win over Ontario's McEwen
Wild Card 1's Brendan Bottcher defeated Ontario's Mike McEwen 6-3 in the Page playoff 3-4 game on Saturday at the Tim Hortons Brier.
Edmonton
-
Notley accepts Edmonton-Strathcona nomination, rallies NDP volunteers ahead of election
After recently celebrating her 15th anniversary of serving in the Alberta Legislature, Rachel Notley accepted the NDP nomination to run again in Edmonton-Strathcona.
-
TV hit 'The Last of Us' expected to bring more filming opportunities to Alberta
The HBO TV series "The Last of Us" has not only made many Albertans proud to recognize their province on screen, but the wildly popular post-apocalyptic show is also expected to bring in more filming opportunities.
-
Autopsies find pair killed by 'multiple' gunshot wounds: police
Police have confirmed two people who died earlier this week were fatally shot.
Vancouver
-
Duelling protests in Vancouver on 3-year pandemic anniversary
Saturday marks the third anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a pandemic.
-
Woman forced to flee Afghanistan reunited with her dog nearly 2 years later
A woman who fled Afghanistan after the Taliban took over in 2021 was reunited with her dog near the Peace Arch Border Crossing in Surrey, B.C., Saturday.
-
Some businesses follow in City of Vancouver's footsteps, nixing living wage policy
After the City of Vancouver's decision to end its living wage policy, some businesses are following suit, according to an advocacy group.
Politics
-
Western Canada seeks LNG, energy pledges in Liberals' Indo-Pacific strategy
As the Trudeau government fleshes out its Indo-Pacific strategy, Western Canada is seeking more certainty from the Liberals on expanding energy exports to Asia.
-
Meta to block access to news on Facebook, Instagram if Online News Act adopted as-is
Canadians would no longer be able to access news on Facebook or Instagram if the federal government's proposed Online News Act passes in its current form, the parent company behind the two popular social media platforms said.
-
'Bringing it back into balance': Provinces welcome bail reform promise, continue push for reverse onus
Some provincial justice ministers say the federal government's commitment this week to changing parts of the Criminal Code will bring 'back into balance' some 'unintended consequences' of 2019 bail reform.
Health
-
Mediterranean and MIND diets reduced signs of Alzheimer's in brain tissue, study finds
People who consumed foods from the plant-based Mediterranean and brain-focused MIND diets had fewer of the hallmark signs of Alzheimer's — sticky beta-amyloid plaques and tau tangles in the brain — when autopsied, a new study found.
-
Report says long COVID could impact economy and be 'mass disabling event' in Canada
A report released Thursday by Canada's chief science adviser says she considers COVID-19 the 'head' of the pandemic but long COVID its 'tail' as the illness inflicts significant harm on individuals, their families and potentially the country's economy.
-
A new urine test can detect bladder cancer up to 12 years before diagnosis: study
A simple urine test may be able to detect bladder cancer years before any symptoms show up due to genetic mutations, according to a new study.
Sci-Tech
-
Four astronauts fly SpaceX back home, end 5-month mission
Four space station astronauts returned to Earth late Saturday after a quick SpaceX flight home. Their capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida coast near Tampa.
-
Newly discovered asteroid could hit Earth on Valentine's Day 2046: NASA
NASA says it’s tracking a newly discovered asteroid that could potentially collide with Earth in 2046.
-
Technology behind ChatGPT shows signs of human-like intelligence: study
Is GPT-3, the technology behind ChatGPT, actually intelligent? Or is it just an algorithm passively feeding on a lot of text and predicting what word comes next? Two German researchers ran a series of experiments to find out.
Entertainment
-
Awards shows have been criticized for their lack of diversity for years. Why are they so slow to change?
Many have criticized this year's Academy Awards -- which takes place Sunday -- for failing to recognize to recognize Black female talent. As for why these mainstream awards are slow to reward and recognize diverse talent, the answer is often in the awards bodies themselves.
-
Marriott releases details of accusation against Michael Irvin
Marriott International provided its own description of an encounter between Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin and a female hotel employee in February.
-
'Unpleasant and miserable': Actor Simu Liu slams Air Canada staff at Pearson airport
Canadian actor Simu Liu didn’t hold back this week when he let his millions of Instagram followers know how he felt about Air Canada, specifically their staff at Toronto’s Pearson airport.
Business
-
Flair Airlines has four planes seized in commercial dispute
Flair Airlines had four aircraft seized on Saturday as a result of a commercial dispute with a New-York based hedge fund and aircraft lessor, resulting in flight cancellations, a spokesman for the ultra-low cost carrier said.
-
A major U.S. bank failed. Here's why it's not 2008 again
Silicon Valley Bank, experienced one of the oldest problems in banking -- a bank run -- which led to its failure on Friday. Here's what to know about why the bank failed, who was affected most, and what to know about how it may, and may not affect, the wider banking system in the U.S.
-
Asia's richest man to relaunch iconic 1970s Indian soda that once rivaled Coca-Cola
Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, has announced plans to relaunch an iconic 1970s soda brand that once rivalled Coca-Cola and Pepsi, prompting a wave of nostalgia on social media among the millions of Indians who grew up drinking the beverage.
Lifestyle
-
Jackie Kennedy's former D.C. home hits the market -- at a price fit for a queen
You can live like American royalty in the capital kingdom of Washington, D.C. For just US$26.5 million.
-
SunnyD controversy: There is now a vodka-based version of the product previously marketed to kids
A product marketed to kids as an alternative to orange juice and 'purple stuff' is being sold to that same generation, this time as an alcoholic drink.
-
King Charles III has a new horse gifted from the RCMP
King Charles III has a brand new horse — a gift from the RCMP in honour of his coronation.
Sports
-
Toronto Blue Jays introduce $20 'outfield district' tickets
Professional baseball returns to Toronto next month and the Blue Jays are introducing a new type of ticket for fans eager to check out the redesigned Rogers Centre.
-
Pickleball is America's fastest-growing sport. These people hate it
Pop. Pop. Pop. Pop. The sound and disruption from pickleball, America's fastest-growing sport, is driving some neighbours, tennis players, parents of young children, and others crazy.
-
BBC crisis escalates as players, stars rally behind Gary Lineker
The BBC was forced to scrap much of its weekend sports programming as it scrambled Saturday to stem an escalating crisis over its suspension of soccer host Gary Lineker for comments criticizing the British government's new asylum policy.
Autos
-
Tesla taps Asian partners to address 4680 battery concerns
It's crunch time at Tesla Inc., where Elon Musk is looking to crack the code for making better, cheaper batteries.
-
Ottawa company teaching autonomous vehicles to 'see' snow, drive in bad weather
When a major snowstorm hits Ottawa, most residents retreat indoors, griping about the weather and the heaping piles of snow they'll soon have to shovel. But for Fahed Hassanat and his team at Sensor Cortek, a big dumping of snow is cause for excitement.
-
Moment a truck crashes through bus stop, several lawns during driver's medical episode
Dash cam footage captured the terrifying moment that a truck left the street in Adelaide, South Australia, careened across sidewalks, and smashed into a bus stop.