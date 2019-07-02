'Kindness matters': Winnipeg pizzeria offers 'pay it forward' program for the less fortunate
Shivani and Vikas Sanger began a "pay it forward" program at the SFC Pizzeria in Winnipeg.
CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV National News’ Manitoba Bureau Chief Jill Macyshon
Published Tuesday, July 2, 2019 10:00PM EDT
A family-owned gas station pizzeria in north Winnipeg has begun a program aimed at bringing more kindness to their neighbourhood, all while feeding those in need.
The SFC Pizzeria began a “pay it forward” program two months ago in which customers can order a slice of pizza for a dollar and donate another, bringing the bill to $2.
Those choosing to pay the extra dollar are given a sticky note to place on a wall under a “Pay it forward” banner. Customers without enough money can take one of those sticky notes for a free slice.
“I think it's a beautiful idea because it’s going to bring kindness more to this North End,” Shivani Sanger, one of the store’s co-owners, told CTV National News.
In the two months since the program began, the wall is now full of sticky notes with inspirational messages like: “You are loved,” “Have a fab day” and “Never give up.”
“We have to bless each other,” said Vikas Sanger, the pizzeria’s other co-owner and Shivani’s husband. “It's a kindness. Kindness matters.”
Vikas says they got the idea for the program after witnessing so many struggling and hungry people resorting to stealing for food.
One man who has occasionally taken a slice says the neighborhood has changed for the better since the program began.
“It makes me feel good because I get something good in my stomach,” he said.
Following the program’s success, the Sangers hope other small businesses take a similar approach.
“Canada is a really beautiful and very nice country,” said Shivani. “We should just start this program more and more and help the people who are less fortunate.”
