Kim Cattrall's brother reported missing in Alberta
Chris Cattrall, 55, is shown in this RCMP handout image.
LACOMBE, Alta. -- Actress Kim Cattrall has taken to social media for help finding her brother, who police say is missing from his home in Lacombe, Alta.
RCMP say 55-year-old Christopher Cattrall has been missing since Tuesday.
In an Instagram post, Kim Cattrall says her brother's keys, cellphone and wallet were left on a table in the house, and his front door was unlocked.
She says his seven dogs were left alone.
"He's a one of a kind brother," Kim Cattrall wrote online. "Help us bring him home safe."
Police describe Christopher Cattrall as being six-feet tall, 200 pounds with blue eyes and short brown hair.
They're asking anyone with information to come forward.
MISSING! This is my brother Christopher Cattrall or Chris as we call him. He has been missing since Tuesday, January the 30th from his home in Lacombe, Alberta Canada. His keys, cell phone,& wallet left on the table and his front door unlocked. This is not like Chris. He he would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs. Chris is 55 years old, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, blue eyes, short brown hair, goatee, average build & usually wearing a waist length hooded winter coat with black gloves, blue jeans and calf high black winter boots. If you’ve seen Chris contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403 885 3300 He’s a one of a kind brother. Help us bring him home safe. Please spread the world. Many thanks for reading this. Kim #centralalberta #blackfalds #reddeeralberta
