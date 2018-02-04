

CTVNews.ca Staff





After pleading with the public for help finding her brother Christopher Cattrall, Canadian actress Kim Cattrall now says he has died.

"It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall," Cattrall wrote on Twitter. "At this time we ask for privacy."

RCMP said 55-year-old Christopher Cattrall was found dead on his property in Lacombe, Alta.

“Preliminary information indicates that his death is not being considered suspicious,” Cpl. Laurel Scott said in a statement on Sunday. “The investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death will continue by the RCMP.”

Cattrall had taken to social media for help finding her brother on Saturday. Police said he was missing from his home.