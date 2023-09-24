Key to mending broken labour relations is fixing inflation, RBC economists say
High inflation is driving workers to take labour action in the fight for wage increases, according to a new report by Canada's largest bank that says more turbulence could be on the way for Canadian labour relations.
According to the report published by RBC Economics on Sept. 20, unfilled workdays due to labour stoppages rose 49 per cent in 2022 compared to the 10-year average leading up to the pandemic.
Conflicts between employers and workers haven’t slowed down in 2023, which has already seen labour action by federal employees, B.C. port workers, autoworkers, grocery store employees and TVO staff, who entered their fifth week of job action on Sept. 21.
The key to restoring peace, the report says, is to tame inflation.
Sitting around a 40 year high, inflation in Canada has dramatically eroded purchasing power and raised the cost of living for most Canadians.
Across the country, unions have responded to the erosion of purchasing power by demanding higher pay for their members, often resorting to labour action such as strikes and walkouts.
In 2022, RBC reports, workers and union members collectively spent 160,000 work days on strike or locked out by their employers. And the rise in job actions hasn’t shown signs of slowing since then. As of July 2023, the number of work days not worked was up 25 per cent from the same period in 2022.
The report argues that recent wage gains are the highest they've ever been, which may be driving more labour groups to be more aggressive in their demands. According to data from Employment and Social Development Canada, first-year raises were up 7.1 per cent in July, the highest first-year rate adjustment we’ve seen since the early 1990’s.
However, unions have argued that employers are either locking large sums of money into long-term investments or enjoying record profits while short-changing labourers.
The Canadian Media Guild argued on Sept. 21 that the $17 million Ontario's public broadcaster invested last year in five-year GICs and Principal Protected Notes goes above and beyond what it should have tied up in long-term investments.
When wage negotiations broke down between B.C. port workers and the B.C. Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) this summer, the International Longshore and Warehouse Union's Canada division said greedy shipping companies and terminal operators, not greedy port workers, were to blame for the conflict.
Citing a study published by Vancouver’s Centre for Future Work, the union argued six members of the BCMEA made more than $100 billion in profit in 2022 – up 1,500 per cent from 2019 – while longshore base wages in B.C. grew by less than 10 per cent over the same period.
Regardless of the reasons why negotiations between specific labour groups and employers in Canada have broken down, RBC predicts negotiations in general will increasingly hit walls as a weakening economy places more pressure on both labourers and employers.
"As the economy weakens, the ability of employers to acquiesce to firmer demands will diminish. And passing on higher operating costs (including wages) to customers will get harder," the report reads.
"As more labour contracts expire this year, taming inflation and bringing balance back to the country’s labour market will be key to restoring peace to labour relations in Canada."
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Murder charge laid in killing of B.C. Mountie
The day after an RCMP officer was killed and two others were injured while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam, B.C., charges of murder and attempted murder have been laid.
Key to mending broken labour relations is fixing inflation, RBC economists say
High inflation is driving workers to take labour action and press for wage increases, according to a new report by Canada's largest bank that says more turbulence could be on the way for Canadian labour relations
Sikh groups ask Canadian political parties to present 'united front' against India
Two groups in the Canadian Sikh diaspora are calling for Canada's political parties to "present a united front" on India after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a "potential link" between the shooting death of a local leader and the Indian government.
Canada to get rare asteroid sample after OSIRIS-REx drops cargo to Earth on Sunday
Seven years after it blasted into space to snag a sample of an asteroid, a spacecraft is set to deliver its rare cargo on Sunday -- and Canada is getting a piece of the interstellar bounty.
EXCLUSIVE 'Shared intelligence' from Five Eyes informed Trudeau's India allegation: U.S. ambassador
There was 'shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners' that informed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's public allegation of a potential link between the government of India and the murder of a Canadian citizen, United States Ambassador to Canada David Cohen confirmed to CTV News.
Moneris says systems back online after users across Canada report outages affecting debit, credit payments
The payment processing company Moneris says it has resolved an outage that appeared to affect debit and credit transactions across the country.
A Black student was suspended for his hairstyle. Now his family is suing Texas officials
The family of a Black high school student in Texas who was suspended over his dreadlocks filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Saturday against the state's governor and attorney general, alleging they failed to enforce a new law outlawing discrimination based on hairstyles.
Manitoba could make history by electing first First Nations premier to lead province
A First Nations premier would head a province for the first time in Canadian history if the New Democrats win the Oct. 3 Manitoba election, and the significance is not lost on party leader Wab Kinew.
Canada's international student program faced with 'integrity challenges,' senators say in push for reform
A group of Canadian senators is proposing a series of reforms to the country's international student program that include ways of protecting newcomers from fraud and abuse, as well as greater regulations and penalties for recruiters and educational institutions.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
W5 'The Amazing Race Canada' winner on bringing hope to others, 9 years after devastating diagnosis
In 2013, Catherine Wreford Ledlow was told she had two to six years to live. She speaks to CTV W5 about winning 'The Amazing Race Canada,' nine years after her brain cancer diagnosis.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
I met the 'World's Tallest Teenager' and his basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
W5 Investigates Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
W5 Investigates Lebanese-Canadian family of 3-year-old killed in Beirut blast still searching for accountability, answers
More than two years after downtown Beirut was levelled by an explosion, a Lebanese-Canadian family of a 3-year-old girl killed in the blast is still searching for answers.
W5 EXCLUSIVE Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
W5 Investigates Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
Toronto
-
Two people killed in north Etobicoke drive-by shooting
Police are investigating after two people were fatally shot late Saturday night in north Etobicoke.
-
Why is Brampton rent surging 3 times faster than every other city in Canada?
Rent in Brampton shot up three times faster over the last year than the national average in Canada, according to a rental report.
-
Moneris says systems back online after users across Canada report outages affecting debit, credit payments
The payment processing company Moneris says it has resolved an outage that appeared to affect debit and credit transactions across the country.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING City data suggests significant traffic increase on O'Connor Street when Queen Elizabeth Driveway closed
The city of Ottawa's transportation committee will meet this week to discuss this summer's closure of the Queen Elizabeth Driveway with data that suggests nearby O'Connor Street is absorbing most of the diverted traffic.
-
Man, 34, shot in Ottawa's south end
Ottawa police are asking for witnesses to a shooting in the south end to come forward.
-
Moneris says systems back online after users across Canada report outages affecting debit, credit payments
The payment processing company Moneris says it has resolved an outage that appeared to affect debit and credit transactions across the country.
Barrie
-
Police searching for suspects after armed home invasion in Bradford
South Simcoe Police are asking anyone with information to come forward after an early morning robbery at a home in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
-
Rules surrounding Midland parking machines to be revisited
Parking machines have been the talk of the Town in Midland for quite some time, and the topic is being brought up yet again.
-
Early morning fire sends one person to hospital in Barrie
One person has been transported to hospital after an early morning fire at an apartment complex in Barrie.
Kitchener
-
UPDATED
UPDATED SIU investigating fatal Guelph crash
The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the death of a 43-year-old man after fleeing Guelph police officers Saturday morning.
-
Homecoming weekend prompts safety reminders in Waterloo, Guelph
Universities in Waterloo and Guelph are urging students to act responsibly during homecoming celebrations.
-
Murder of Conestoga College student unsolved 2 years later
Investigators with the Waterloo Regional Police Services are asking for the public's help finding who is responsible for the fatal stabbing of a Conestoga College student.
London
-
'No major incidents': Students partying responsibly at Western University Homecoming
Tens of thousands of people were celebrating in and around campus for Western University Homecoming on Saturday.
-
Two sent to hospital after car crash takes out east London, Ont. traffic light
Minor injuries have been reported and traffic was impacted after a two-vehicle collision knocked down a traffic light standard in east London on Saturday morning.
-
London police looking for minivan involved in fatal pedestrian collision
London police are asking the public for help in identifying an outstanding vehicle that was involved in a fatal east end collision that claimed the life of a pedestrian earlier this week.
Windsor
-
Ford offers Unifor 'substantive' benefits in new collective agreement, voting to take place this weekend
Several days after reaching a tentative collective agreement, 5,600 Ford workers across Canada will cast their vote this weekend for what’s been called the 'largest negotiated general wage increase in Unifor and CAW history.
-
15-year-old arrested after attending residence with firearm: Chatham-Kent police
A 15-year-old youth has been arrested by police in Chatham-Kent after they attended a person’s home while in possession of a firearm Saturday morning.
-
Sunny weekend in store, before autumn rain makes an appearance
The first weekend of autumn will be a beautiful one in the Rose City with warm temperatures and sunshine. But autumn rain will be making its first appearance later this week.
Montreal
-
1 dead, 2 injured after partial building collapse in Montreal
One is dead and two injured after a building partially collapsed in Montreal on Saturday. A man's body was discovered in the rubble hours after the initial event.
-
'Our people are ready': General strike possible in Quebec health, education, social services
Thousands of public-sector workers carried turquoise flags Saturday afternoon through downtown Montreal. The workers, representing a collaboration of several unions, say they’re ready to launch general strike unless the Quebec government can give them a “respectable” offer.
-
Wildfires: Town of Clova busy as ever after Quebec premier said it was burning down
Dominic Vincent’s inn and restaurant in Clova, Que., is fully booked these days, only months after Premier François Legault announced the town of 36 residents would burn to the ground during the unprecedented summer wildfire season.
Atlantic
-
More help offered to 100 people forced to flee fire-damaged Fredericton apartments
Community groups in New Brunswick are coming together to help more than 100 people in Fredericton who fled a burning apartment building last Thursday.
-
SiRT investigating after arrest results in injury in N.B.
The New Brunswick RCMP say they have requested the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) to review actions taken by police after a man sustained injuries during an arrest in St. Stephen N.B.
-
Rissers Beach Provincial Park partially reopens but the rest remains closed
The northern campground at Rissers Beach Provincial Park reopened Friday, but the rest of the provincial park is closed for the season due to damage sustained by post-tropical storm Lee.
Winnipeg
-
Advance voting begins in Manitoba's provincial election
Anyone eager to vote in Manitoba's 43rd provincial election can now do so as advance polling stations open across the province Saturday morning.
-
‘Live and let live’: Residents urged to respect nature after Seine beaver dam taken down
A Winnipeg environmental group is urging people in the Seine River area to respect wildlife after the dismantling of a beaver dam earlier this week.
-
'The Forty-Eight': Winnipeg Jets unveil alternate jersey for upcoming season
The Winnipeg Jets have unveiled their new alternate jersey for the 2023-24 season.
Calgary
-
Stanback earns measure of redemption by leading Alouettes to 28-11 win over Stamps
After scoring a touchdown to put an exclamation point on a 28-11 win for his Montreal Alouettes over the Calgary Stampeders, William Stanback breathed a sigh of relief.
-
Funeral held for Bangladeshi university student killed while crossing Calgary road
Funeral services were held Saturday for a 21-year-old University of Calgary student who was struck and killed while crossing the street on Sept. 14.
-
Calgarians walk in support of veterans to raise awareness for mental-health initiatives
Calgary veterans, both active and retired, walked alongside family members and friends for the sixth annual Canadian Walk for Veterans on Saturday at South Glenmore Park.
Edmonton
-
'It's so disheartening': Five names added to memorial for victims of impaired drivers at Saturday vigil
Alberta victims of impaired drivers were remembered Saturday in Spruce Grove.
-
Police say 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted Sept. 19 in southeast Edmonton
Edmonton police are looking for a suspect in the reported sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl in southeast Edmonton this week.
-
16-year-old dead, 1 other injured in crash on Highway 16
A 16-year-old boy is dead after a crash on Highway 16 Saturday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Murder charge laid in killing of B.C. Mountie
The day after an RCMP officer was killed and two others were injured while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam, B.C., charges of murder and attempted murder have been laid.
-
B.C. man fighting for a Sunwing refund after spouse dies of cancer
After losing his spouse of 25 years to cancer, Mario Agnello tried to get a refund for an upcoming holiday from Sunwing. To his dismay, he found only travel vouchers were available through the airline's cancellation insurance.
-
Fire engines lead procession for fallen wildland firefighter
Dozens of firefighters gathered at a funeral home in Chilliwack for a sombre ceremony Saturday morning, before climbing aboard several fire trucks and leading a funeral procession for Blain Sonnenberg.
Politics
-
Sikh groups ask Canadian political parties to present 'united front' against India
Two groups in the Canadian Sikh diaspora are calling for Canada's political parties to "present a united front" on India after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a "potential link" between the shooting death of a local leader and the Indian government.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'Shared intelligence' from Five Eyes informed Trudeau's India allegation: U.S. ambassador
There was 'shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners' that informed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's public allegation of a potential link between the government of India and the murder of a Canadian citizen, United States Ambassador to Canada David Cohen confirmed to CTV News.
-
Canada's international student program faced with 'integrity challenges,' senators say in push for reform
A group of Canadian senators is proposing a series of reforms to the country's international student program that include ways of protecting newcomers from fraud and abuse, as well as greater regulations and penalties for recruiters and educational institutions.
Health
-
Biden has gotten the updated COVID-19 vaccine and the annual flu shot, the White House says
U.S. President Joe Biden has gotten the updated COVID-19 vaccine and annual flu shot, the White House said Saturday.
-
5M Canadians experienced a mental health disorder in 2022: StatCan
More than five million Canadians experienced some form of mental health disorder in 2022, a new Statistics Canada study has revealed.
-
Toronto woman completes race to end Alzheimer's, surpasses fundraising goal
A Toronto woman has completed 10 triathlons in 10 provinces to raise awareness and money for Alzheimer’s research in honour of her mom and all Canadians affected by the disease.
Sci-Tech
-
Canada to get rare asteroid sample after OSIRIS-REx drops cargo to Earth on Sunday
Seven years after it blasted into space to snag a sample of an asteroid, a spacecraft is set to deliver its rare cargo on Sunday -- and Canada is getting a piece of the interstellar bounty.
-
The threat of wildfires is rising. So are new artificial intelligence solutions to fight them
Wildfires fuelled by climate change have ravaged communities from Maui to the Mediterranean this summer, killing many people, exhausting firefighters and fuelling demand for new solutions. Enter artificial intelligence.
-
Science paints a new picture of the ancient past, when we mixed and mated with other kinds of humans
What does it mean to be human? Ancient DNA findings are painting a new picture.
Entertainment
-
'Spirit of MuchMusic' still alive at doc premiere with former VJs in attendance
While the party died years ago at MuchMusic's broadcast centre on the corner of Queen and John streets in Toronto, the screening of a new documentary on Friday proved nostalgia for the nation's music station is still very much alive.
-
Sabato De Sarno makes much anticipated debut at Gucci under the gaze of stars like Julia Roberts
Sabato De Sarno wants people to fall in love with Gucci again, calling his debut collection 'Gucci Ancora,' Italian for 'Gucci Again.'
-
Movie reviews: 'Dumb Money' is a rousing, high-energy, fist-in-the-air crowd pleaser
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Dumb Money,' 'Expend4bles' and 'Stop Making Sense.'
Business
-
Moneris says systems back online after users across Canada report outages affecting debit, credit payments
The payment processing company Moneris says it has resolved an outage that appeared to affect debit and credit transactions across the country.
-
Ford offers Unifor wage increases up to 25 per cent
Ford Motor has offered Canadian union Unifor wage increases of up to 25 per cent in its tentative agreement, the union said on Saturday. The agreement provides a 10 per cent wage increase for the first year followed by increases of two per cent and three per cent through the second and third year and a $10,000 productivity and quality bonus to all employees on the active roll of the company, Unifor said.
-
Autoworkers still have room to expand their strike against carmakers. But they also face risks
Even after escalating its strike against Detroit automakers on Friday, the United Auto Workers union still has plenty of leverage in its effort to force the companies to agree to significant increases in pay and benefits.
Lifestyle
-
Sask. sisters' sanctuary gives ponies and donkeys with special needs a second chance at life
A sanctuary just outside of Estevan is giving some of Saskatchewan’s smallest equines with special needs the opportunity for a forever home.
-
First Bob Ross TV painting, completed in a half an hour, goes on sale for nearly US$10 million
A Minneapolis gallery is asking US$10 million for 'A Walk in the Woods,' the first of more than 400 paintings that Bob Ross produced on-air for his TV series 'The Joy of Painting.'
-
Shimano recalls 760K bike cranksets in Canada, U.S. over crash hazard following injury reports
Cycling company Shimano is recalling some 760,000 bike cranksets in the U.S. and Canada due to a crash hazard that has resulted in several reported injuries.
Sports
-
Canadian women's volleyball team beats Mexico but fails to clinch Olympic spot
Canada's women's volleyball team scored a 3-0 (25-22, 25-22, 25-17) win over Mexico on Saturday, but fell short in its bid to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
-
Canadian Premier League revamps trophy case with new hardware up for grabs
A new trophy, the Canadian Premier League Shield, will be presented to the regular-season winner. And the North Star Cup will replace the North Star Shield, which was previously awarded to the CPL's playoff champion from 2019 to 2022.
-
Maple Leafs excited by 'different elements' brought by Reaves, Domi and Bertuzzi
Ryan Reaves wasn't going to sign just anywhere.
Autos
-
Ford offers Unifor wage increases up to 25 per cent
Ford Motor has offered Canadian union Unifor wage increases of up to 25 per cent in its tentative agreement, the union said on Saturday. The agreement provides a 10 per cent wage increase for the first year followed by increases of two per cent and three per cent through the second and third year and a $10,000 productivity and quality bonus to all employees on the active roll of the company, Unifor said.
-
Autoworkers still have room to expand their strike against carmakers. But they also face risks
Even after escalating its strike against Detroit automakers on Friday, the United Auto Workers union still has plenty of leverage in its effort to force the companies to agree to significant increases in pay and benefits.
-
U.S. autoworkers expand their strike to 38 locations in 20 states. Biden plans visit to show support
The United Auto Workers union expanded its strike against major carmakers Friday, walking out of all 38 parts-distribution centres operated by General Motors and Jeep and Ram owner Stellantis in 20 states but sparing Ford from further shutdowns.