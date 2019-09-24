TORONTO -- Linda O’Leary, wife of television personality Kevin O’Leary, has been charged in connection with a fatal boat crash in August.

She was charged with “careless operation of a vessel” under the small vessel regulations of the Canada Shipping Act, after a boat crash in Ontario that killed two people and injured three others.

The driver of the other boat, Richard Ruh of Orchard Park, N.Y., was charged with “failing to exhibit navigation light while underway,” according to a news release from Ontario Provincial Police.

Susanne Brito of Uxbridge Ont., and Gary Potash of Florida, both died as a result of the crash that occurred on Lake Joseph on Aug. 24.

Linda O’Leary is due to appear in a Parry Sound, Ont. court on Oct. 29.