Kenney visits Washington, pushing stronger energy ties between Alberta and U.S.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney begins his two-day blitz in Washington today, hoping to convince U.S. lawmakers his province is best positioned to strengthen North American energy security.
"It is deeply frustrating to us that we don't even show up on the radar screen when it comes to [energy] discussions," Kenney said at a roundtable with journalists.
"If the U.S. is serious about this energy problem, all I'm saying is we've got the supply. We just need more infrastructure."
On Tuesday, Kenney will appear before the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, where he plans to promote Alberta's oil sands and make the hard sell for Americans to import more energy from Canada instead of "conflict nations."
"Why is the instinct in the [Biden] Administration to call Riyadh, Tehran, and Caracas, and not Calgary? No one has ever given a good answer to that question," he said.
Kenney’s invitation to the committee was extended by the committee's chairman, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a unpredictable Democrat who visited Alberta's oil sands in April.
Manchin has been a vocal critic of U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline expansion, which would have transported oil from Alberta to refineries on the Gulf Coast.
"The Keystone XL pipeline is something we should have never abandoned. Now we wish we hadn't," Manchin said during his visit to Alberta last month.
Alberta's government recently launched a $6 million advertisement campaign to brand itself as a reliable energy supplier for Americans struggling with soaring gas prices and supply disruptions caused by a ban on Russian oil.
Kenney said he will also urge committee members to oppose Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's push to shut down Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline, which could disrupt energy supplies from Midwest states into Ontario.
"If you think people are paying high prices right now, I wouldn't want to be a Congressman or a Senator from a Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, if Line 5 got shut down," he said.
But Kenney's moment under America's spotlight comes on the eve of a critical vote on his leadership of the party. He returns to Alberta on Wednesday, where he will learn the results of a United Conservative Party referendum on whether he should stay on as leader and premier.
Kenney said a confidence vote of 50%+1 is enough of a mandate for him to remain in power.
"I've never lost an election and I don't plan on doing so now," he said.
With files from the Canadian Press
Online diary: Buffalo gunman plotted attack for months
The white gunman accused of massacring 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket wrote as far back as November about staging a livestreamed attack on African Americans.
Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre denounces 'white replacement theory'
Pierre Poilievre is denouncing the 'white replacement theory' believed to be a motive for a mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., as 'ugly and disgusting hate-mongering.'
Ontario driver who killed woman and three daughters sentenced to 17 years in prison
A driver who struck and killed a woman and her three young daughters nearly two years ago 'gambled with other people's lives' when he took the wheel, an Ontario judge said Monday in sentencing him to 17 years behind bars.
What we know so far about the victims of the Buffalo mass shooting
A former police officer, the 86-year-old mother of Buffalo's former fire commissioner, and a grandmother who fed the needy for decades were among those killed in a racist attack by a gunman on Saturday in a Buffalo grocery store. Three people were also wounded.
Ontario party leaders face off during 2022 election debate
The leaders of Ontario's four major political parties took the stage for a live televised debate in Toronto on Monday night.
Documents show a pattern of human rights abuses against gender diverse prisoners
Facing daily instances of violence and abuse, gender diverse people in the Canadian prison system say they are forced to take measures into their own hands to secure their safety.
White 'replacement theory' fuels racist attacks
A racist ideology seeping from the internet's fringes into the mainstream is being investigated as a motivating factor in the supermarket shooting that killed 10 people in Buffalo, New York. Most of the victims were Black.
Amber Heard says she feared she would not survive Johnny Depp marriage
'Aquaman' actor Amber Heard told jurors in a defamation case on Monday that she filed for divorce from Johnny Depp in 2016 because she worried she would not survive physical abuse by him.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Former dog sled owner quits after learning about alleged gassing of dogs by business partners
A former dog sled owner opens up after watching the W5 documentary 'Dogs in Distress.' She left her large-scale dog sledding operation shortly after the program aired. XP Mi-Loup has since shut down in Quebec.
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
Ontario party leaders face off during 2022 election debate
The leaders of Ontario's four major political parties took the stage for a live televised debate in Toronto on Monday night.
Ontario landlord says he's drained his savings after tenants stopped paying rent last year
An Ontario landlord who says he's exhausted his savings and credit after his tenants allegedly stopped paying rent six months ago is frustrated he has no power to evict them.
Ontario party leaders fire at Ford over health care at leaders' debate
The Ontario election leaders' debate kicked off Monday night with Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford squaring off against Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca.
Canada Day celebrations moving from Parliament Hill
The Canada Day main stage will be at LeBreton Flats park just west of downtown Ottawa this year, not on Parliament Hill.
-
Ontario party leaders fire at Ford over health care at leaders' debate
The Ontario election leaders' debate kicked off Monday night with Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford squaring off against Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca.
Officials confirm EF0 landspout tornado near Casselman, Ont.
Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project says a landspout tornado occurred east of Ottawa during Sunday's severe weather, making it the first confirmed tornado of the 2022 season.
Paul Sadlon, 89, stands trial accused of sexual assault
Barrie businessman Paul Sadlon, 89, walked alongside his lawyer into a courtroom to stand trial on Monday, accused of sexually assaulting a woman following a business meeting nearly three years ago.
-
Truck rollover on Highway 400 in York Region caused major delays
A truck rollover on Highway 400 south of Newmarket is causing major delays Monday, according to provincial police.
-
Lasting fatigue a symptom of long COVID, expert says
Many people who contracted COVID-19 during the sixth wave complained of lasting symptoms, sometimes known as long COVID, which Dr. Sohail Gandhi said can result in low energy or extreme fatigue.
Police searching for man after child's suspicious death in Cambridge
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has released the name of a man they say could have information on the suspicious death of an eight-year-old boy in Cambridge.
-
DEVELOPING | Crash investigation underway in Kitchener
Police are at the scene of a crash on Westmount Dr. in Kitchener. CTV News cameras saw a bicycle with a bent wheel at the scene.
-
Trial of brothers accused of killing Nick Tanti starts in Guelph
Tanti, 27, was stabbed during a confrontation outside a downtown Guelph bar on MacDonell Street around 2 a.m. on February 29, 2020.
Two suspects arrested and charged after stolen pick-up strikes school bus
Two suspects are facing a slew of charges in relation to two stolen vehicles on Monday — one of which was a pick-up truck that struck a school bus in London, Ont.
-
Tributes pour in for victim of Grand Bend altercation
“He did not have a bad bone in his body.” That’s what Gaetano Pelliteri said Monday in a letter to CTV News about his best friend, Zachary Hartman, 27, who passed away over the weekend.
-
Vehicle struck by bullet in south London, Ont.
The call came in just before midnight and police responded to the area of Wellington Road south and Bradley Avenue.
What will it take to win the vote of Windsorites? Residents share their top issues ahead of the Ontario election
With just over two weeks until Ontarians head to the polls, candidates are running out of time to convince voters they will keep their election promises.
-
Airsoft gun allegedly used at county dance, OPP investigating
OPP in Essex are investigating after it was reported a weapon was brought to a grade school dance on Friday.
-
Ontario party leaders face off during 2022 election debate
The leaders of Ontario's four major political parties took the stage for a live televised debate in Toronto on Monday night.
Quebec coroner calls for independence in public health director role in final report on long-term care home deaths
The government of Quebec needs to ensure the role of the public health director is independent and without any 'political constraint,' a Quebec coroner has recommended in a final report into deaths at long-term care homes during the pandemic's first wave.
-
Apartment hunting: What can you get for $1,450 in Montreal?
As moving season approaches, the ongoing housing crisis is on the minds of many Montrealers seeking a new place to live.
-
'Stay out of it,' Bloc Quebecois tell Liberal MPs who attended Bill 96 protest
The Bloc leader said that Trudeau's Liberals should 'mind their own business' and that they were talking out of both sides of their mouth by attending the protest while saying they believe in the protection of French.
'Absolutely disgusting': Team leader critical of RCMP mental health support after N.S. shooting
The RCMP's treatment of their tactical team in the days following the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia was characterized as "absolutely disgusting" Monday during testimony before the public inquiry examining the killings.
-
Mother of Chantel Moore tells inquest about night N.B. police shot her daughter
The mother of an Indigenous woman shot by New Brunswick police in 2020 told a coroner's inquest Monday that less than two hours after she was awakened by an officer seeking her daughter's address to check on her safety, police returned with news that her daughter had been killed.
-
Closure concerns: Glace Bay ER closed for nearly two years due to staffing shortages
The emergency department at the Glace Bay Hospital has been closed since July of 2021, and it’s unclear when it will reopen.
Foundation repair companies slammed with calls after flooding
With the heavy rain Winnipeg has received, many homeowners are finding cracks in their foundations undetected during the previous two years of drought.
-
Beavers taking a toll on this Winnipeg neighbourhood's tree canopy
Some busy beavers have been taking a toll on a Winnipeg neighbourhood's tree canopy, prompting a group of residents to work with the city to save the trees.
-
Homicide investigation launched after human remains found in North Kildonan: WPS
Winnipeg police say human remains found in North Kildonan early Monday morning are believed to be the result of a homicide.
Warrant issued for suspect in crash that killed Calgary mother of 5
Calgary police said in a statement issued Monday they have identified a suspect wanted in an incident that resulted in the death of a Calgary mother of five.
-
'Great for all of Alberta': Flames, Oilers prepare for battle in second round
Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk weren't even born the last time the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers met in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but they still understand how much the Battle of Alberta means to fans of both teams.
-
Battle of Alberta: Calgary's Whiskey Rose Saloon gears up for spike in business
The Calgary Chamber of Commerce says each playoff game in the city brings in about $3 million in revenue.
Alta. man pleads guilty to 1st-degree murder in deaths of woman, toddler
The Alberta man accused of first-degree murder in the deaths of a 24-year-old woman and her 16-month-old child is due in court on Monday.
-
Alberta allows online driver's licence and ID card renewals
Starting Tuesday, eligible Albertans will be able to renew their driver's licences and identification cards online using the province's eServices platform.
-
Warrant issued for suspect in crash that killed Calgary mother of 5
Calgary police said in a statement issued Monday they have identified a suspect wanted in an incident that resulted in the death of a Calgary mother of five.
Vancouver child's 'empty' birthday party sparks conversation about inclusion
A Vancouver dad whose son is on the autism spectrum took to social media to share how painful it was to see only one classmate come to his sixth birthday party, and is receiving a flood of support that he hopes marks the beginning of an important conversation about inclusion.
-
B.C. Spotted Owl breeding program welcomes new chick
For now, you can just call her Chick D-22. She’s a rare Northern Spotted Owl being raised by foster parents Bella and Jay in B.C.
-
Dozens of cats, kittens rescued from 'extremely unsanitary' B.C. home littered with feces
The B.C. SPCA has rescued dozens of cats and kittens from a Surrey home where they were allegedly subjected to “extremely unsanitary” conditions.
Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre denounces 'white replacement theory'
Pierre Poilievre is denouncing the 'white replacement theory' believed to be a motive for a mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., as 'ugly and disgusting hate-mongering.'
-
Federal commitments still outstanding, nearly a year since first residential school burial site discovery
Almost a year since the first reported discovery of a burial site at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, the federal government provided an update on the promises it has made since to 'lift up the truth,' many of which are still a work in progress.
-
Canada prepared to send ships to Romanian ports to help export Ukraine's wheat: Joly
Canada is poised to send cargo ships to ports in Romania and neighbouring countries to help Ukraine get its wheat to Africa and the Middle East, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Monday.
U.S. reaches deal to reopen shuttered baby formula plant
U.S. officials on Monday reached an agreement to allow baby formula maker Abbott to restart its largest domestic factory, though it will be two months or more before any new products ship from the site to help alleviate the national shortage facing parents.
-
First patient in Quebec gets approval from Health Canada for magic mushroom therapy
In Montreal, a pioneering clinic in the emerging field of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy is about to become the first health-care facility in Quebec to legally treat depression with psilocybin.
-
These companies will help staff in red states bypass abortion bans
Millions of women in more than 25 states face an abortion ban if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that legalized the procedure nationwide. For many of those women, employers' benefit packages may be the only way they can soon afford a legal abortion.
Total lunar eclipse creates dazzling 'blood moon'
The moon glowed red on Sunday night and the early hours of Monday, after a total lunar eclipse that saw the sun, Earth and moon form a straight line in the night sky.
-
Whale shark study finds collisions with large vessels may be factor in population decline
A new study out of the United Kingdom is pointing to collisions with large marine vessels as a possible reason for the years-long decline in whale shark populations.
-
Musk hints at paying less for Twitter than his US$44B offer
Tesla CEO Elon Musk gave the strongest hint yet Monday that he would like to pay less for Twitter than his US$44 billion offer made last month.
Juno Awards celebrate Avril Lavigne, Deborah Cox and host Simu Liu's many talents
Sunday night's Juno Awards, hosted by 'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu, honoured Canadian artists such as Avril Lavigne and Montreal singer-songwriter Charlotte Cardin
-
Amber Heard says she feared she would not survive Johnny Depp marriage
'Aquaman' actor Amber Heard told jurors in a defamation case on Monday that she filed for divorce from Johnny Depp in 2016 because she worried she would not survive physical abuse by him.
-
Machine Gun Kelly dedicates Billboard Music Awards performance to his 'wife' and 'unborn child'
Was Machine Gun Kelly trying to tell us something? During his performance of the song 'Twin Flame' at Sunday's 2022 Billboard Music Awards, Kelly said 'I wrote this song for my wife.'
De-Arching: McDonald's to sell Russia business, exit country
McDonald's is closing its doors in Russia, ending an era of optimism and increasing the country's isolation over its war in Ukraine.
-
CREA reports home sales down in April as mortgage rates rise
Increasing mortgage rates slowed home sales in April from the frenzied pace they started the year at, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Monday.
-
Quebec teen breaks national record for fastest Rubik's cube solve while blindfolded
A Quebec teen has broken a national record for the fastest time to solve a Rubik's cube while wearing a blindfold.
-
Ontario retiree buys 'cheapest home in the GTA'. This is what she got
A retiree in Ontario has just purchased what is being called the 'cheapest home in the GTA'—a caboose located on a commercially zoned parking lot near Milton.
-
Potted plant 'performs' music at Indigenous art gallery on Vancouver Island
When Rande Cook first spotted the potted plant, he 'hired' it on the spot. There was something about the snake plant that seemed to speak to him.
No. 2 Medvedev back on ATP tour after Wimbledon ban
Watching the recent news from Ukraine is 'very upsetting,' No. 2-ranked tennis player Daniil Medvedev said Sunday of the war that led Wimbledon organizers to ban him and other Russians from their tournament.
-
English soccer player Jake Daniels says he is gay
English soccer player Jake Daniels said he is gay on Monday in a trailblazing moment for the European men's game.
-
Battle of Alberta to come as Flames outlast Stars in OT to seize series win
The Calgary Flames have defeated the Dallas Stars 3-2 in overtime in Game 7 of their first-round NHL playoff series Sunday night to advance to the second round.
Renault sells Russia's Avtovaz stake, but leaves room for return
Renault will sell its majority stake in carmaker Avtovaz to a Russian science institute, the French carmaker said on Monday, adding that the deal included a six-year option to buy back the stake.
-
Leclerc crashes Lauda's historic F1 Ferrari in Monaco
Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc again crashed in hometown Monaco, this time in a historic Ferrari.
-
Saudi man charged after Maserati driven down Rome's Spanish Steps
A man who this week drove his rented Maserati down Rome's Spanish Steps now faces charges for allegedly causing damage to the landmark, according to police in the Italian capital.