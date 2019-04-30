Kenney officially sworn in as Alberta's 18th premier
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 30, 2019 4:30AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 30, 2019 12:55PM EDT
EDMONTON -- Former federal cabinet minister Jason Kenney has been officially sworn in as Alberta's premier.
The United Conservative leader becomes the 18th person to head the province's government.
He is expected to hold his first cabinet meeting immediately after his ministers are sworn in.
The ceremony at Government House in Edmonton marks the formal end of the four-year NDP government under former premier Rachel Notley.
Kenney's UCP defeated the New Democrats in the provincial election April 16 when the party won 63 seats to the NDP's 24.
Notley has promised to stay on as Opposition leader and will have an experienced caucus that includes 12 former cabinet ministers.
A new session of the legislature is to begin later in May.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Families of Canadians killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash file lawsuit
- Vancouver man pleads 'not guilty' to all charges in college admissions scandal
- Kenney officially sworn in as Alberta's 18th premier
- Mom of three kids killed by drunk driver outraged by impaired driving arrests
- Welcome to Miami: Canadian town 'surprised' by late spring snow storm