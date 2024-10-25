Canada

    • Kansas man who died in Newfoundland fire was visiting for dream moose-hunting trip

    Eugene Earl Spoon, shown in this undated handout image, was an avid hunter, and he was in Newfoundland for a moose-hunting trip when he died in a hotel fire in Deer Lake, Newfoundland on Saturday Oct. 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Gina Heller Eugene Earl Spoon, shown in this undated handout image, was an avid hunter, and he was in Newfoundland for a moose-hunting trip when he died in a hotel fire in Deer Lake, Newfoundland on Saturday Oct. 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Gina Heller
    Share

    A 77-year-old Kansas man who died in a western Newfoundland hotel fire was fulfilling a dream of hunting a moose — and his daughter says he got one.

    Gina Heller says her father, Eugene Earl Spoon, phoned her in a state of elation the evening before the fire to say he had successfully shot a Newfoundland moose.

    She says he was an avid hunter and had planned his bucket-list moose-hunting trip for months.

    During the call — her last with her father — he spoke of the kindness of Newfoundlanders, and even passed the phone to a woman he had become friends with so Heller could say hello.

    Heller says the family received a call from police saying her father was missing after a fire on Saturday morning destroyed the Driftwood Inn in Deer Lake, N.L., where Spoon was a guest.

    RCMP confirmed Wednesday that his remains were found during a search of the fire area.

    Deer Lake Mayor Mike Goosney says Spoon's family has asked that the meat from their father's moose be donated to a local food bank.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's a look at Musk's contact with Putin and why it matters

    Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of major government contractor SpaceX and a key ally of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, has been in regular contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the last two years, The Wall Street Journal reported.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News