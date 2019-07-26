

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Kanesatake Grand Chief Serge Simon is meeting with representatives from the federal and provincial governments in an attempt to defuse tensions over a land dispute near the Quebec town of Oka.

Simon and Ghislain Picard, Assembly of First Nations regional chief for Quebec and Labrador, arrived for a 9 a.m. meeting today at a downtown office tower in Montreal.

A spokesperson for Simon said Marc Miller, parliamentary secretary to the federal minister of Crown-Indigenous relations, and Quebec Indigenous Affairs Minister Sylvie D'Amours are attending the meeting.

The tone has mounted since news broke of local developer Gregoire Gollin's intention to donate the 60 hectares known as The Pines to the Kanesatake Mohawk Council. The mayor of the neighbouring town of Oka offended many on the territory when he raised concerns about becoming encircled by Kanesatake.

Mayor Pascal Quevillon said property values would decline and raised fears of illegal dumping and an expansion of cannabis and cigarette merchants.

Simon said a meeting is planned with Quevillon immediately after today's talks with federal and provincial officials. But the chief said he will not participate unless the Oka mayor apologizes for his comments.