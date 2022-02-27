OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged Canada's continued support for Ukraine during a call Saturday with that country's prime minister.

With Russian forces pressing their invasion of Ukraine on at least three fronts the Prime Minister's Office said Trudeau, along with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, talked to Denys Shmyhal, expressing solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

Trudeau and Freeland are said to have "strongly condemned the large-scale military aggression by Russia against the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine." They added that Ukraine’s security is also that of all democratic states, stressing Russia’s actions are blatant violations of international law, and will not be tolerated.

Shmyhal is said to have thanked Trudeau for Ottawa's recently announced sanctions against Russia as they discussed further ways Canada might support Ukraine in the immediate future.

Trudeau commended both Shmyhal and President Volodymyr Zelensky’s courage for staying in Kyiv to lead Ukrainians in defending their country against what he called "this unprovoked and unjustified Russian invasion."

Freeland also praised the groundswell of support from those around the world who are demonstrating their solidarity with Ukraine.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2022.