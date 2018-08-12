

A group of fast-acting friends prevented what the fire department said could have been a catastrophic situation when they extinguished a fire engulfing a motel in Wadena, Sask.

Dylan Williamson, Kelly Taylor, Benjamin Bauce and Dustin Williamson were returning home after attending a comedy show in the nearby town of Stenen when they noticed flames shooting out the Blue Willow Inn.

“We all ran towards the house, banging on the windows, yelling, ‘Hey, your house is on fire, your house is on fire!” Dylan Williamson told CTV Saskatoon.

The friends used a jug filled with water and a fire extinguisher they found inside the motel to extinguish the fire, which Williamson said took about 10 minutes to put out.

“If we would have been a minute later, it would’ve been up,” he said.

Harold Narfason, the fire chief of the Wadena Fire Department, commended the friends and said that all nine guests of the motel were safe.

“They did a fantastic job,” Narfason told CTV Saskatoon. “Just typical Saskatchewan, Good Samaritans.”

