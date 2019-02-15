

CTVNews.ca staff, with a report from CTV Winnipeg’s Gabrielle Marchand





Manitoba school officials are investigating after a gym teacher shared a photo taken with a Conservative MP holding signs that read “Trudeau is just the worst.”

Physical education teacher Brent Unrau told CTV Winnipeg that he asked MP Candice Bergen to hold the signs and take the photo with him after a reading event at Miami School.

In a now deleted Instagram post, Bergen shared the photo, writing about the exchange: “Constituent: ‘If I make a sign that says how I feel about (Prime Minister) Justin Trudeau, would you hold one of them with me and share it?’” she wrote. “Me: ‘Of course, a lot of people feel the same way you do Brent!’”

Bergen’s office said in a statement that the MP is often asked to “reflect her constituents’ views” and their frustration with Trudeau is no exception. “Ms. Bergen's commentary that accompanied the attached Instagram post speaks for itself. She has nothing further to add,” they wrote.

The Prairie Rose School Division said they are investigating the incident of “political activity” by one of its employees. “The posting does not reflect the views of the division and the division does not condone this type of political partisanship,” the division said in a statement.

Unrau told CTV Winnipeg that he doesn’t consider himself political and was not trying to push a political agenda on students.